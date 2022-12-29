Home Technology AMD Ryzen non-X CPU price announced in advance –
by admin
AMD’s 7th Gen Ryzen, non-X CPUs have leaked ahead of schedule. After the announcement at the upcoming CES event, originally scheduled for early January 2023, a few slides showed us the price of the new hardware and confirmed some of the features we should see at CES.

Additionally, this leak from VideoCardz.com also shows us when this new hardware could ship. From the leak, AMD Ryzen 7 CPUs will also start shipping on January 10.

Judging from the leaks, it looks like these latest non-X CPUs will not only be a lot faster than previous generations, but also cost a lot less. A brief breakdown of prices and specs follows:

  • Ryzen 5 7600

  • 6 cores, 12 threads, 5.1GHz, 38MB cache, 65W TDP – $229

  • Ryzen 7 7700

  • 8 cores, 16 threads, 5.3GHz, 40MB cache, 65W TDP – $329

  • Ryzen 9 7900

  • 12 cores, 24 threads, 5.4GHz, 76MB cache, 65W TDP – $429

Even with this leak, we’ll still have to wait until January to officially confirm any of this information.

