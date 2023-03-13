Home Technology AMD said that it has the ability to make products comparable to rival flagships, but gave up because it is not in the interest of players- XFastest Hong Kong
The AMD RX 7000 series graphics card is in a head-to-head confrontation with the RTX 40 series. The former is defeated in top performance. Its RX 7900 XTX is only slightly stronger than the RTX 4080, but the latter still has the RTX 4090 Ti. .

The outside world has always believed that the potential of the AMD RDNA3 architecture has not been fully released, and AMD also admits this. AMD’s two top executives, David Wang and Rick Bergman, were also asked in an interview with the media recently why they did not launch a flagship graphics card that could compete with the RTX 4090.

The two of them responded: Technically speaking, it is entirely possible for AMD to develop a product comparable to RTX 4090, but this requires 600W of power consumption and a price of $1,600, which is difficult for ordinary PC players to accept. After careful consideration, I chose to give up. It also emphasized that the original target price of RX 7900 XTX was $999, but it was reduced to $899 when it was actually released, which is the upper limit that ordinary high-end players can afford.

In addition, AMD also hopes that gamers can continue to use conventional power supplies and radiators when upgrading a new generation of high-end graphics cards, and do not require a huge chassis, which is also considered at the beginning of the design of the RX 7900 series.

This undoubtedly implies that the RTX 4090 needs a new PCIe 5.0 16-pin power supply interface, and its thickness has reached an astonishing four-slot.

