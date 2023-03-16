AMD executives said in an interview that technically, they are fully capable of developing an RDNA 3 GPU such as NVIDIA RTX 4090, but they decided not to take this path due to power consumption and cost considerations.

In September last year, NVIDIA officially released a new generation of RTX 4090 flagship graphics card, equipped with 16384 CUDA + 24GB video memory. AMD then launched the Radeon RX 7000 series of graphics cards.

Japanese media ITmedia interviewed AMD Senior Vice President Wang Qishang (David Wang) and AMD Senior Vice President and General Manager of Product Department Rick Bergman (Rick Bergman) who is responsible for the engineering research and development of AMD Radeon Technology Division.

The interview initially pointed out what players care about, why AMD did not release an RDNA 3 GPU in its Radeon RX 7000 series to compete with NVIDIA in the ultra-high-end market.

“Technically, it is possible to develop a GPU with the specifications of a (NVIDIA) competitor. However, a GPU developed in this way with a TDP of 600W and a reference price of $1600 is hardly acceptable to the average PC gaming fan , and ultimately chose not to adopt such a strategy after careful consideration.”

From his description, we can easily see that this competing product refers to GeForce RTX 4090. It was also reported that the target TDP of GeForce RTX 4090 was 600W when it was first developed, but the final version was reduced to 450W.

The target price of the Radeon RX 7900XTX released this time is US$999, which is considered to be the “upper limit price” borne by high-end users among general PC game fans. (Note: The time of this interview is December 2022, and the initial price of RX 7900XTX is 899 US dollars later)

The pricing strategy is the same as the previous RDNA 2 (Radeon RX 6000 series), with target prices of $999 and $699 for the high-end Radeon RX 6900XT and Radeon RX 6800XT, respectively. However, the target price of each product generation will change.

We adopted this strategy to accommodate the mainstream infrastructure (hardware environment) used by today’s PC gaming enthusiasts. While requiring high performance, it should be possible to continue to use the existing “standard power supply” and “standard radiator”, and it can be installed without requiring a very large case. The Radeon RX premium lineup is designed with these in mind.

According to public information, NVIDIA GeForce RTX4090 AD102 GPU based on TSMC 4N process has a die area of ​​up to 608mm², a total of 76.3 billion transistors, 16384 CUDA cores, 24 GB high-speed GDDR6X video memory, and an official TDP of 450W. , 850W power supply is recommended.

In contrast, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX uses the Navi 31 GPU and is only equipped with two 8Pin external power supply interfaces. It is AMD’s first consumer-grade GPU in the MCM multi-chip package. chip) and six MCDs (multi-cache I/O chips), and will use two different process technologies, the former is TSMC’s 5nm, and the latter is 6nm.

The flagship model RX 7900 XTX has 96CU, 6144 SP stream processor, GPU frequency 1900-2500MHz, single precision performance up to 61TFLOPS. The video memory is 24GB 20Gbps GDDR6, the bandwidth can reach 960GB/s, plus 96MB unlimited cache, the equivalent bandwidth can reach 3.5TB/s. The TBP power consumption of the graphics card is 355W, and the recommended power supply starts at 800W. The length of the RX 7900 XTX reference version is 287 mm, 2.5 slots thick, and provides interfaces such as DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C.

The sub-flagship model RX 7900 XT has 84CU, 5376 SP stream processor, GPU frequency 1500-2400MHz, single-precision performance up to 52TFLOPS. The video memory is 20GB 20Gbps GDDR6, the bandwidth can reach 800GB/s, plus 80MB unlimited cache, the equivalent bandwidth can reach 2.9TB/s. The TBP power consumption of the graphics card is 300W, and the recommended power supply starts from 750W. The length of the RX 7900 XT public version is 276 mm, the thickness of the slot is 2.5, and the interfaces include DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C.