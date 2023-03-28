AMD announced today (28) that the newly released AMD Software driver software can provide optimized performance for games such as “Resident Evil 4” (Resident Evil 4), including support for FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) technology wait.

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

Released in 2005, “Evil Castle 4” will launch the much-anticipated “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” in 2023, bringing the most advanced horror survival game and reimagined story to players around the world with modern gameplay lines and sharp, detailed images.

AMD has optimized the performance of Evil Castle 4 Remastered in the latest AMD Software driver software, bringing next-generation visual effects and excellent performance to all the stunning actions in the game. Gamers can enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience with Radeon graphics cards, including:

Peak performance with Radeon graphics: The Radeon graphics family delivers the most competitive performance in Evil 4 Remastered from 1080p to 4K resolutions. The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card can achieve an excellent 99 FPS smooth gaming performance at 4K resolution at the highest quality setting with ray tracing and FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 turned on. The Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards can also achieve excellent frame rate at 1080p resolution. In addition, other graphics cards in the Radeon RX 6000 series deliver impressive frame rate at 1440p resolution.

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: AMD’s widely adopted cross-platform temporal upscaling technology increases frame rate and delivers stunning image quality in Evil Castle 4 Remastered and other supported games.

AMD Radeon graphics cards deliver the highest performance-per-dollar in today’s most demanding games, and unleash the best performance in rasterized games.

The new Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is available now at discounted prices at participating electronics and brick-and-mortar retailers. Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards include Radeon RX 6650 XT and Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards, which have leading performance and cost performance compared to other competing products, and are now available at discounted prices through major electronic and brick-and-mortar retailers.