AMD Teases Unreleased Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Card with GPU-Z Screenshot

AMD Unveils Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT Graphics Cards Ahead of 9/6 Performance Release

Last week, AMD made an official announcement regarding the upcoming Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards. These new additions to AMD’s lineup are specifically targeted at the 1440p resolution gaming market and are set to be unlocked for performance testing on September 6th.

Excitement among gamers was further fuelled when a Twitter user, known as HXL @9550pro, shared a screenshot of what appears to be the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card. The image was captured using GPU-Z, a popular software used to display graphics card information. However, it should be noted that the 7700 XT has not been officially released yet, and as a result, it is not fully supported by the current version of GPU-Z (2.54.0). This means that the authenticity of the screenshot is yet to be confirmed.

In the accompanying text of the tweet, HXL @9550pro added the remark “TS GPU ~17K,” which suggests that if the screenshot does indeed depict the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, the graphics score in 3DMark Time Spy could be around 17,000. This approximate score places the performance of the RX 7700 XT on par with that of the RX 6800 XT. However, it is important to remember that 3DMark Time Spy results do not provide a comprehensive overview of a graphics card’s overall performance. Gamers are eagerly awaiting the lifting of the performance embargo on September 6th for a more complete understanding of the card’s capabilities.

For additional information about the Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards, interested readers can refer to the official sources provided below. With these new releases, AMD aims to solidify its position in the competitive graphics card market and cater to the demanding needs of gamers in the 1440p resolution segment.

