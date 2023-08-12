AMD to Release Next-Gen Ryzen 8000 APU ‘Strix Point’ in 2024 with Zen 5 Architecture and RDNA 3.5 iGPU

AMD to Release New Generation of Mobile APU in 2024

In an exciting development, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has unveiled its product blueprint, revealing plans to release a new generation of mobile version Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) in 2024. This APU will belong to the Ryzen 8000 family and is code-named Strix Point.

According to leaked information about the Strix Point engineering version processor, it will serve as AMD’s core processor for both large and small cores. The consumer-grade processor products configured will also be AMD’s second-generation large and small core products, following the rumored 4 Zen 4 + 4 Zen 4C core Phoenix 2. This signifies a significant step forward for AMD’s mobile computing capabilities.

Although Strix Point is expected to be released in the second half of 2024, it may follow the company’s pattern of unveiling new products before CES, as seen in recent years.

One unique aspect of the Ryzen 8000 APU code-named Strix Point is the combination of Zen 5 architecture and Zen 5C architecture. This distinguishes it from Intel’s “Cove + mount” architecture used in Alder Lake. The instruction level supported by the P Core and E Core is not equal, with the only notable difference between the two architectures being the cache size. However, both Zen 5 and Zen 5C architectures support HT multi-threading technology.

Screenshots of the Strix Point engineering version have surfaced, but the information provided by them is inconclusive, particularly regarding clock speeds. This is a common situation when dealing with early engineering version chips, as software recognition may not be accurate. However, it has been confirmed that the Strix Point engineering version will operate at 45W, making it equivalent to AMD’s high-performance product line of the H series. Additionally, the available information suggests a 4 + 8-core configuration, with both the Zen 5 core and Zen 5C architecture featuring 32KB + 48KB L1 cache. The Zen 5 core is equipped with 4MB of L2 cache, while the Zen 5C architecture reduces it to 2MB. Both have 8MB of L3 cache, resulting in a total of 32MB of L2 cache per processor.

Furthermore, rumors indicate that Strix Point will adopt a 4nm process. The engineering version of the APU that has been exposed is anticipated to be the highest-end 12-core series, featuring an RDNA 3.5 architecture iGPU with up to 16 compute units (CU). Additionally, it is expected to be equipped with the Ryzen AI architecture, further enhancing its performance and capabilities.

The release of AMD’s new generation of mobile APUs will undoubtedly be a major milestone for the company. It represents a continued commitment to innovation and the advancement of mobile computing technology. With its powerful and efficient architecture, Strix Point is poised to provide users with enhanced performance and a superior computing experience.

