AMD Unveils Budget-Friendly Ryzen 5 7500F CPU, Priced at $179

AMD Launches Budget Ryzen 5 7500F CPU, Offering Powerful Performance at an Affordable Price

AMD has officially announced the release of its new budget-friendly processor, the Ryzen 5 7500F CPU. Priced at just $179, this 6-core Zen4 chip is set to cater to budget-conscious gamers and users seeking powerful performance without breaking the bank.

Although the Ryzen 5 7500F CPU had been leaked earlier this month, AMD has now unveiled the chip, with reviews primarily coming from Asian media. This global product is expected to hit retail shelves tomorrow, July 24th.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7500F desktop CPU boasts impressive specifications, including 6 cores, 12 threads, 6MB L2, and 32MB L3, all built on the Zen4 core architecture. With a base frequency of 3.7GHz and a boost frequency of 5.0GHz, the chip slightly trails behind the Ryzen 5 7600, but maintains a 65W TDP design. Additionally, it comes bundled with a Wraith Stealth CPU cooler, ideal for budget-conscious users.

A notable change with this chip is the absence of an integrated graphics unit (iGPU). While all AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs usually feature a Radeon 710M iGPU, the Ryzen 5 7500F does not. However, this omission is understandable given that most users in the budget segment will likely pair the processor with a discrete GPU, making the iGPU unnecessary. Offering excellent value for money, the AMD Ryzen 5 7500F performs almost on par with the Ryzen 5 7600, delivering up to 95% of the performance of the higher-end Ryzen 5 7600X, all at a significantly lower price. Moreover, its efficient power usage and cooler temperatures make it a favorable choice for budget users.

In a review by Korean outlet QuasarZone, the Ryzen 5 7500F provided identical performance to the Ryzen 5 7600 in gaming benchmarks, while consuming less than 70W of power. Competing with Intel’s Core i5-13400 and i5-13500, which are also priced around $200, the AMD Ryzen 5 7500F is poised to be a competitive option in the market.

Furthermore, this affordable chip could also make the AM5 platform more appealing to budget manufacturers. With its strong performance and attractive pricing, AMD’s Ryzen 5 7500F CPU is a strong contender in the sub-$200 market, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting more budget-friendly options from the company.

