AMD Unveils Radeon RX 7900 GRE: Outperforms RTX 4070 in Performance

We reported on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card a few days ago. AMD officially released it at ChinaJoy 2023 earlier. It is basically the same as the previous leak. It has 16GB and the locked competitor is RTX 4070. This piece has also been exposed by the Chinese media. The performance is similar to that of the RTX 4070, and it seems that it intends to launch it globally, not limited to China.

AMD officially released the Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB graphics card, slightly ahead of the RTX 4070 in performance

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB seems to be a limited graphics card launched for the Year of the Golden Rabbit, just like previous rumors, using a stripped-down version of the Navi 31 GPU, a total of 80 RDNA 3 computing units or 5120 stream processors, and RX Compared to the 7900 XT there is a slight reduction. Equipped with 16GB VRAM memory and 256-bit memory interface bandwidth, the base clock is 1270 MHz, which is 730MHz lower than RX7900 XT, and the overclocking clock can reach 2245MHz.

The expected heat dissipation solution is the same as that of the RX 7900 XT, that is, it has a three-fan configuration and two slots. However, according to the dismantling pictures of the machine, it can be seen that the PCB is somewhat different, and the GDDR6 IC chips become 8 (all use Hynix ), the VRM power supply module adopts a 15-phase design:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is positioned in the middle of the RX 7900 XT and RX 6950 XT, locking 4K and 1440p quality players:

The following is the official performance test data, all using 1440P Max image quality settings, the unit is the average FPS:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 – 136 FPS Dead Island 2 – 154 FPS Company of Heroes 3 – 184 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 – 94 FPS Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 81 FPS Conjuring Land of the Dead RT – 72 FPS Deadly Dimensions RT – 76 FPS Evil 4 – RT – 107 FPS Callisto Protocol – 65 FPS Death Returns – RT – 72 FPS

Compared with RX 6800 XT, the game performance is 13% faster on average:

In the actual measurement part, below is the data shared by the machine maker. Compared with the RTX 4070, I only captured a few games. If you want to know more people, you can click me to watch the full video.

In the 3DMark section, it can be seen that all modes RX 7900 GRE is leading, and the 4K resolution even reaches more than 35%:

In the game “Rainbow Six: Siege”, the three resolutions are all ahead, and the lead is about 10%:

“Cyberpunk 2077” is quite surprising. Unexpectedly, the three resolutions are all about 20% ahead:

“Far Cry 6” also has at least a 10% lead:

So overall, the game performance of RX 7900 GRE is better than that of RTX 4070.

In terms of price, the price of RX 7900 GRE in China is 5299 yuan (about NT$23,200). I think it is a bit expensive, because the price of RTX 4070 is about NT$19,000 now, so it is not recommended to start at this time. There is a chance It will drop in price after a while.

In addition, AMD has also announced the price in North America, priced at $649, so it seems that there is a chance to be listed globally.

