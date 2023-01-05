Although the Ryzen 7000X3D processor will not be launched until May, AMD also complements the Ryzen 7000 65W non-X series processors, including Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600.

The main difference between the Ryzen 7000 65W processors is that the clock frequency is lower than that of the X series, and both are 65W TDP specifications, and are equipped with original radiators as standard. The 7900 and 7700 are equipped with Wraith Prism RGB radiators, while the 7600 is equipped with Wraith Stealth radiators.

Ryzen 9 7900 maintains 12 cores and 24 execution threads, Boost 5.4GHz, 76MB cache and 65W TDP; performance is comparable to the previous generation 5900, with better game performance and creative computing capabilities.

Ryzen 7 7700 maintains 8 cores and 16 execution threads, Boost 5.3GHz, 40MB cache and 65W TDP; performance is comparable to the previous generation 5800X, with a 6%-12% improvement in game performance and a 13%-53% increase in creative computing capabilities .

The entry-level Ryzen 5 7600 has 6 cores and 12 execution threads, Boost 5.1GHz, 38MB cache and 65W TDP; performance is comparable to the previous generation 5600X, with a 2%-30% improvement in game performance and 16%-46% creative Computing power upgrades.

Moreover, AMD also mentioned that these 3 processors are also capable of overclocking. If the original radiator is replaced with an AIO radiator and the PBO function is enabled, the multi-core performance can be improved by 39%. That is to say, the original radiator and processor are preset with a TDP of 65W, but players can replace with a better radiator and turn on the PBO overclocking function to obtain better performance.

And the 7900 can have a better performance per watt ratio, compared with the 285W 7900X, it has a 47% performance per watt improvement.

3 Ryzen 7000 65W non-X series processors will be launched on 1/10. Ryzen 9 7900 USD is priced at $429, Ryzen 7 7700 USD is priced at $329, and Ryzen 5 7600 USD is priced at $229.

If you want a more cost-effective Ryzen 7000 installation option, coupled with the performance improvement of upgrading the radiator and PBO overclocking, this seems to be more fragrant than Intel.