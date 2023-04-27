AMD will launch the RX 7600XT graphics card on May 25th, which may collide with the RTX 4060 | XFastest News

It was previously reported that AMD’s partners are preparing mid-range graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture and plan to showcase the Radeon RX 7600 series graphics cards at Computex 2023, equipped with Navi 33, which means that the new graphics cards may be released in the next two months. Available within the month. In fact, AMD will release this graphics card earlier. It is reported that the RX 7600XT will go on sale on May 25.



Moore’s Law is Dead, he said that it is time for AMD’s RX 7600XT to lift the ban. AMD will send samples of the RX 7600 XT graphics card to the media on May 15, and the evaluation time is close to May 24, and the graphics card will be released on May 15. On March 25th, AMD also learned from NVIDIA to distinguish the unlocking time of graphics cards that comply with the recommended retail price from those that are higher than the recommended retail price. The unlocking time of graphics cards that are higher than the recommended retail price is one day later.

Radeon RX 7600 XT is equipped with 32 CUs, 2048 stream processors, 32MB of Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, 128-bit video memory interface, 18Gbps video memory rate, game frequency and acceleration frequency around 2.5GHz and 2.8GHz respectively , FP32 computing performance is 23 TFLOPs, and the power consumption of the whole card is 180W. The number of CUs of Radeon RX 7600 is 28, and the number of corresponding stream processors is also reduced to 1792. The Infinity Cache is 32MB, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, the memory interface width is 128 bits, and the memory rate is 16Gbps. The game frequency and acceleration frequency are respectively Around 2.3GHz and 2.6GHz, the FP32 computing performance is 18.6 TFLOP, and the power consumption of the whole card is 140W. The Radeon RX 7600 is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, which is the same as the existing Radeon RX 6650 XT, with a memory interface width of 128 bits. It is understood that the core frequency of the Radeon RX 7600 will exceed 2.6 GHz.

What’s interesting is that NVIDIA also plans to release the RTX 4060 graphics card next month. These two products will meet, but it is unclear whether the positioning of the desktop version of the two is the same.

