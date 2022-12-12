Home Technology AMD will ship 200,000 copies of Radeon RX 7900XTX and RX 7900 XT in the first wave at the end of 2022, much higher than the first shipment of NVIDIA RTX 40 #ada lovelace (186507)
AMD announced the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT based on the RDNA3 architecture in November 2022. It is also rumored that the two products have a better performance-to-price ratio than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, and AMD’s ambitions are also quite large. Rumors will In the fourth quarter (actually, in December), 200,000 units were shipped, which was higher than the total of 160,000 units shipped by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 in November.

▲ 7900 XTX and 7900 XT are both Navi 31 chips

According to rumor sources, AMD will release more than 30,000 public-version cards on the first day of listing in December, and then the self-made cards of board card partners will be relayed; compared to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, they are essentially two AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT are both Navi 31, which simplifies the production process of the product. However, it is still unclear how AMD divides the total shipments of the two products.

Although the performance of AMD’s top products is still lower than that of GeForce RTX 4090, after all, GeForce RTX 4090’s customer base is a small number of top pyramids. If AMD can sell mid-to-high-end products that are closer to the mainstream and bring pressure on NVIDIA to cut prices, It is definitely a good thing for consumers. As for Intel’s Arc GPU…let’s continue to wait and see the second generation products.

