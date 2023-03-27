AMD’s Ryzen7000 series mobile version has many products, but only the flagship Ryzen7045HX series and the high-end Ryzen7040H/HS series are the new Zen4 architecture, and the H/U series below are all old architectures. In fact, AMD is also preparing the 7000U series of the Zen4 architecture, the 7040U series to be precise, and has seen the 6-core Ryzen5 7640U before. The single-core and multi-core performance far exceeds the 6-core Ryzen5 6600U of the same level as the previous generation.

Now, the Ryzen7 7840U has also appeared for a new Lenovo thin and light laptop. It can be confirmed that it has 8 cores and 16 execution threads, and the reference frequency is suspected to be 3.3GHz. It also has a built-in RDNA3 architecture and Radeon 780M, which is also 2 CU units.

According to reports, the Ryzen7 7840U CineBench R23 multi-core test can run to 14825 points, which has surpassed the previous generation top Ryzen9 6980HX/6900HX with the same 8 cores, 16 threads, Zen3+ architecture, and 45W+ power consumption!

At the same time, it is more than 40% higher than the Ryzen7 6800U with the same 8 cores, 16 threads, and 15-28W power consumption. Compared with the high-performance Ryzen7 7840HS and i7-12700H, it is only a little more than 10% weaker.

In addition, the CineBench R20 single-core test score is about 700, which is roughly equivalent to the level of i7-12700H, which is about 14% higher than that of Ryzen9 6900HS/HX.

In the internal display part, the 3DMark Time Spy graphics score is 3000, and the Fire Strike graphics score is about 8000, which is similar to the previous exposure, and is very close to the mobile version of GTX 1650 Ti or even RTX 2050.

According to the whistleblower, Ryzen7 7840U only needs half the power consumption to take the lead in both single-core and multi-core performance. The graphics performance has almost doubled, and the battery life is still good.

The specific comparison object did not say who it was, it should be the previous generation Ryzen7 6000H series.