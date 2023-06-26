AMD’s challenge to Nvidia in artificial intelligence hardware

Listen to the audio version of the article

Amd, an American company specializing in semiconductors, presented its new MI300X accelerators in San Francisco, specialized in the calculations necessary for machine learning and “artificial intelligence” algorithms. Available starting from the end of the year, they represent the most concrete challenge to the almost monopoly held in the sector by nVidia which holds a market share of over 90% according to some analysts.

This accelerator is based on the proprietary CDNA architecture which, thanks to a modular structure called “chiplet” is extremely versatile and allows the manufacturer to modify the chips with relative simplicity, adding or removing GPUs depending on the market to which the offer is addressed. GPUs are graphics processing units used by companies like OpenAI to build sophisticated AI programs like ChatGPT, and AMD hopes its new accelerators will offer a viable alternative to nVidia’s because on paper they can deliver much more horsepower for the same performance. absorbed energy.

This type of processors and accelerators, in fact, is intended to be used in large data centers, where space and heat are elements of great importance: if a server heats up too much, more energy will be needed to cool it and more free space around it to avoid overheating. raising costs and management difficulties. AMD hopes that the excellent work done in terms of performance can unseat the competition and guarantee them access to a market that is now worth 30 billion but is growing rapidly, so much so that according to estimates it reaches 150 billion by 2027.

Given the challenges that computer CPU manufacturers are facing due to the collapse in demand, accelerators for AI represent, in the words of Lisa Su – CEO of AMD, “the largest and most strategic long-term growth opportunity for the ‘company”. The technical qualities of the MI300X, however, may not be sufficient to guarantee its success. One reason AI developers have historically preferred Nvidia chips is that the company has a well-developed software package called CUDA that allows them access to the core hardware features of the chip. Cuda is currently also taught in universities and boasts a very active and large community.

In response, AMD has been announcing its own software development platform for its AI chips for several months now, called ROCm. Compared to CUDA, ROCm focuses on open software and this could make the difference in a market that increasingly fears dependence on producers, especially at a time when there is great excitement in the sector. AMD sees the generative AI field as the busiest and fastest growing field in the coming months in part as companies like Microsoft and Google are struggling to integrate cutting-edge AI into their search engines, while billionaire competitors like OpenAI and Stable Diffusion are moving forward and releasing their software to the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

