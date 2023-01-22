A few days ago, PassMark updated the CPU performance running score list.The results show that EPYC 9654 with AMD Zen 4 architecture topped the list.

From the running point of view, the EPYC 9654 with more than 120,000 points is equivalent to twice that of the Intel Core i9-13900KS.

It is reported that EPYC 9654 has 96 cores and 192 execution threads, with a base clock of 2.4GHz and an acceleration clock of 3.7GHz. It is the flagship of the Zen 4 architecture Genoa family.

Core i9-13900KS has 24 cores and 32 execution threads. Compared with Core i9-13900K, the base clock frequency is increased from 3.0GHz to 3.2GHz, and the default can exceed 6GHz (dual-core), TDP is 150W, and the highest Turbo Boost power consumption is maintained At 253W.

Although PassMark classifies the above two processors in the high-end category, after all, one is for the server side and the other is for the consumer side, and the audience market is still very different.

