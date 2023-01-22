A few days ago, PassMark updated the CPU performance running score list.The results show that EPYC 9654 with AMD Zen 4 architecture topped the list.
From the running point of view, the EPYC 9654 with more than 120,000 points is equivalent to twice that of the Intel Core i9-13900KS.
It is reported that EPYC 9654 has 96 cores and 192 execution threads, with a base clock of 2.4GHz and an acceleration clock of 3.7GHz. It is the flagship of the Zen 4 architecture Genoa family.
Core i9-13900KS has 24 cores and 32 execution threads. Compared with Core i9-13900K, the base clock frequency is increased from 3.0GHz to 3.2GHz, and the default can exceed 6GHz (dual-core), TDP is 150W, and the highest Turbo Boost power consumption is maintained At 253W.
Although PassMark classifies the above two processors in the high-end category, after all, one is for the server side and the other is for the consumer side, and the audience market is still very different.
source of information
Further reading: