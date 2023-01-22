Home Technology AMD’s new flagship CPU is the fastest processor, one is worth two Intel Core i9-13900KS | XFastest News
Technology

AMD’s new flagship CPU is the fastest processor, one is worth two Intel Core i9-13900KS | XFastest News

by admin
AMD’s new flagship CPU is the fastest processor, one is worth two Intel Core i9-13900KS | XFastest News

A few days ago, PassMark updated the CPU performance running score list.The results show that EPYC 9654 with AMD Zen 4 architecture topped the list.

From the running point of view, the EPYC 9654 with more than 120,000 points is equivalent to twice that of the Intel Core i9-13900KS.

It is reported that EPYC 9654 has 96 cores and 192 execution threads, with a base clock of 2.4GHz and an acceleration clock of 3.7GHz. It is the flagship of the Zen 4 architecture Genoa family.

Core i9-13900KS has 24 cores and 32 execution threads. Compared with Core i9-13900K, the base clock frequency is increased from 3.0GHz to 3.2GHz, and the default can exceed 6GHz (dual-core), TDP is 150W, and the highest Turbo Boost power consumption is maintained At 253W.

Although PassMark classifies the above two processors in the high-end category, after all, one is for the server side and the other is for the consumer side, and the audience market is still very different.

source of information

Further reading:

See also  "It's a sad day, I was fired": Meta employees' social media messages

You may also like

The Last of Us series is the best...

Sony announced an additional 13 games corresponding to...

iPhone 15 series exposure? A change that makes...

Apple is said to have ordered OLED panels...

Not all foldable smartphones are created equal. Here...

Is Microsoft’s metaverse future over?Virtual platform AltSpaceVR to...

Hibernation on long space journeys. Science fiction? Nope,...

Hunting down pirated copies? Microsoft shot: Office 2007/2010/2013...

Hibernation on long space journeys. Science fiction? Nope,...

65% Layout, Born for Enthusiasts Cooler Master CK720...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy