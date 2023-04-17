Home » AMD’s sub-flagship RX 7900 XT price plunges, NVIDIA does not follow the price cut at all | XFastest News
Compared with NVIDIA, AMD’s price decline on graphics cards is faster.

At present, RX 7900 XT has fallen below $800 on many foreign e-commerce platforms, such as ASRock and other brand models, and the price has even dropped to $779.

If you look closely, this month, the price reduction of RX 7900 XT abroad has exceeded 13%, but none of these can affect NVIDIA, because RTX 4090 does not follow up (price reduction) at all.

NVIDIA is relatively resistant to price cuts for graphics cards. Firstly, NVIDIA is the absolute leader in the market, with a strong brand premium capability; secondly, the rise of AI has led to an increase in demand for graphics cards; lastly, and most importantly, NVIDIA has previously stated that its inventory of consumer graphics cards has already been cleared It’s almost there, so there is no willingness to actively reduce prices to clear inventory.

source of information

