AMD’s Upcoming Zen 5 Architecture: Introducing the RYZEN 8000 Series and Big.LITTLE Design

AMD is set to launch its new Zen 5 architecture, the RYZEN 8000 series, in 2024. The new architecture is expected to feature a combination of large and small cores, with the APU code-named Strix Point adopting a big.LITTLE design. Recent leaks from a performancedatabases website have provided some insight into the capabilities of this upcoming processor.

The leaked screenshots, which appear to be from CPU-Z and HWiFO64, reveal that the Strix Point processor will have a total of 12 cores. It is worth noting that unlike Intel, both the large and small cores in this APU will support hyper-execution, resulting in 24 execution threads. The processor also seems to have separate L1 and L2 caches for the different core types, as well as a shared L3 cache.

What makes this particular leak even more interesting is that the processor in question is a laptop processor, with a TDP of 45W and a 4nm manufacturing process. These specifications indicate that AMD is pushing for high performance within power-constrained environments.

The Strix Point APU is rumored to be released in either the second or third quarter of 2024. It is expected to feature an LPDDR5X memory controller and a 16CU iGPU based on the RDNA 3.5 (3+) architecture. Additionally, the APU will reportedly incorporate an AI engine based on the XDNA architecture.

With these advancements, AMD aims to continue its strong competition with Intel in the CPU market. The Zen 5 architecture and the RYZEN 8000 series will likely bring significant performance improvements, especially with the adoption of the big.LITTLE design and the addition of AI capabilities.

Further details and official confirmation from AMD are still awaited, but the leaked screenshots have certainly raised anticipation for the Strix Point APU’s release.

Source: Anonymous leaks

