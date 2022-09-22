A month ago, at Gamescom, we encountered a super-secret sneak peak in a very exciting yet unannounced project. Now we can tell you that this is Solium Infernum, a cult strategy classic, now back from hell by Amelo’s creator, The League of Geeks. In addition to seeing the intricacies and diplomatic intrigues of the game and all its units through the German demo, we also got to speak with director Trent Kusters, who was very excited to show the first game.

“The 2009 original, developed by Vic Davis, has such an incredible place in our hearts,” Kusters said of the reimagining of the classic, “and then 10 years later, when he When it rings, it’s like ‘what’s our next game going to be’…he said, about Solium Infernum, if we reboot it and give that geek league spit and polish, give it its own vision, Extend it in many ways and screw things up, so what happens.

“You can see the production value right away”, the developer emphasizes first, “but one of the big things is UX, so from the first game, there’s no tutorial, there’s this great manual, but, you know, how many pages Long, UX is a bit of a hassle, so we actually have very talented UX and UI designers, as well as our game director and lead designer, just like really. Come together and overhaul it.”

Read the full interview to learn more about its lore (based on John Milton’s “Paradise Lost” poem), the political aspects of its strategy (“How in 5 turns without war games I’ll turn the tide, Use only spies, rituals…”), and more.

Press release from a few minutes ago:

“The Prince of Darkness has renounced his throne, and the great Infernal Demon has now launched an evil plan to seize the Infernal throne of Pandamonim. Outwit your opponents using the deep system and master cunning political and military strategy. Kiss Goodbye friendship, when you bluff, backstab, and sow the seeds of betrayal and betrayal on your path to becoming the new ruler of hell.”

The new Solium Infernum will include multiplayer for 1-6 players (“the original game didn’t have”) and will be released on PC at an unspecified date.