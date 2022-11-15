America Magazine's Best Phones of 2022! Who is the winner of Apple and Samsung? Google's mid-range models also come to participate in a coffee?

With the last month and a half left in 2022, this year’s consumer electronics industry is also very fulfilling. In addition to the routine Apple flagship iPhone 14 series that is still selling well, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra released at the beginning of the year has completed the integration of the machine and the pen. , also won the hearts of the people; in addition to ordinary flagship models, the market for folding machines is also booming. Samsung continues to focus on cuteness and waterproofing. Chinese brands Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei, Lenovo, etc. also make folding models more diverse, and the cutting-edge brand Nothing Its featured mobile phones, Nothing Phone (1), and the Google Pixel series with black technology with cameras… I really asked me to list them. It will be endless. In short, which mobile phone has burned you this year? Do you think it is the best mobile phone in your hand? Today, let’s take a look at the five best phones to buy in 2022, recommended by US magazine “Consumer Reports” in different directions!

Best iPhone: iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship with excellent battery life

Apple’s 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max was selected as the best iPhone of the year. Among them, the new features AOD (on display) and dynamic island make this large screen even more divided, although these two were previously in Android phones. Both have appeared, but if you don’t use Apple, these features are really new on the iPhone (?)

In addition, the testers of Consumer Reports gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max the highest score in the camera and video section!Plus 50 hours of excellent battery life, which impressed the testers. Although it is slightly inferior to the 52.5 hours of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but with the blessing of new features, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still the best iPhone of the year; of course, it has shortcomings , Because of the larger body, it is a little heavier than the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro of the same series, and it may be difficult for small-handed people to use it with one hand. One is that it is too heavy to hold, and the other is that it is too large to hold, but the flaws do not hide the flaws. Still got a high score of 86

Best Android phone: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra scores better than S22

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first model in the Samsung S series that can be used with a stylus. It not only evokes many memories of fans who like the Galaxy Note series, but as a flagship model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a good performance in all aspects, with a 6.8 With a large screen, an exquisite digital zoom camera module, and decent battery life, it scored a high score of 82 points from testers in Consumer Reports, but you must ask: “What about this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra? ?”

▼ Galaxy S21 Ultra

“Consumer Reports” said the new Galaxy S22 Ultra scored only a little lower than the S21 Ultra in the test, and I’m full of curiosity. What’s the difference? After all, the S Pen of the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be stored in the body, and it also supports the remote control function. The camera also has a delicate 10x optical zoom? Because Consumer Reports has to pay to tell me the answer, I can only ask Henley, the editor next door, and she said that it may be because of the price that I was surprised that the S21 Ultra, which was priced at 43,900 yuan when it was launched, has been reduced in various channels this year. Less, if you are not bad for the Note series, don’t need a stylus, and don’t mind that the performance is not the top standard, the S21 Ultra with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 will be a temporary choice! But the above is just our guess, and those who have other ideas are welcome to help me out~

▼ Galaxy S22 Ultra

The most cost-effective Apple mobile phone: iPhone SE 2022 performance price is very good

The iPhone SE 2022 is Apple’s smallest and cheapest model. If you’re looking for a cost-effective phone, it’s not wise to choose Apple, but if you don’t want to be abandoned at “AirDrop time”, the iPhone SE will indeed be your option. The iPhone SE, priced at 14,900 yuan, has a classic 4.7-inch screen and Touch ID, which is exactly the same as the iPhone 8, but does not support Face ID, so people with inconspicuous fingerprints need to think twice

It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and it runs fine, but if you like to take pictures, you might want to consider it, because the iPhone SE’s camera configuration is relatively basic, with only a 12-megapixel main lens, plus a 7-megapixel front camera. Just set the lens.To sum up, the iPhone SE 2022 is an iPhone with average battery life and average screen specifications, but it is cost-effective in all aspects. The overall score is 75 points.

Best Android phone for the price: Google Pixel 6a has mediocre specs but an extraordinary camera

The Pixel 6a, an entry-level model released by Google this year, aims to attack the cost-effective mobile phone market. The 6.1-inch OLED screen is more suitable for small hands, and it is not too small. It is equipped with Google’s self-developed Tensor processor and focuses on AI computing, although many The function does not support traditional Chinese, but it doesn’t matter, I believe that what everyone cares about is: even though many specifications are ordinary, but still strong camera function!

Consumer Reports’ testers gave the Pixel 6a a high score of 72 for image processing, audio and video quality, and overall performance, but it should be noted that the Pixel 6a’s battery life on a single charge is only 30.5 hours, which is far lower On the now-discontinued Pixel 5a (43.5 hours)

Best Android phone with battery life: Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Finally, I believe that there are many people who care about battery life performance, so the last award given by Consumer Reports is the “Best Battery Life Award”. Apple’s mobile phone battery life has always been very good. The previous article also mentioned that the iPhone 13 Pro Max was published in “Consumer Reports”. “In the test, it ranked first with a battery life of 53 hours, and its sister model iPhone 13 Pro has a battery life of 40 hours, which is very good.But if you have a budget, or simply don’t want to be a captive of the Apple ecosystem, there are certainly good options on Android phones as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 has a battery life of 49 hours. It is an affordable model launched in 2020 in the A series. Although it is very common in terms of performance and camera modules, it is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery at a price of less than 10,000 yuan. , 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, support expansion with memory card, if the elders in the family have no need to use mobile phones, and do not play games and seldom slide their mobile phones, it is very suitable for purchase as a filial piety machine. Of course, for people with limited budgets, the official website of Electric Otter is also organized. “ Featured mobile phones within 15,000 ” article for your reference

summary

A hundred schools of thought contend in the mobile phone market. With so many choices, the most expensive is not necessarily the best. It is the most realistic to choose a mobile phone that suits your needs and that you like! I don’t know this year’s mobile phone rankings provided by “Consumer Reports”. Have you selected the best mobile phone in your heart? My main phone now is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4. Although Cannian is not on the list, I still like it very much~