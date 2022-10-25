Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not new that the giants of financial services are focusing decisively on the segment of small and medium-sized enterprises, those so far left a little in the background in their offer. In this sense, the partnerships aimed at improving the offer in this sector are multiplying.

In this context, American Express and Amazon Business join forces to support Italian small and medium-sized enterprises with the launch of two new payment solutions: Amazon Business American Express Card and Amazon Business Prime American Express Card. The cards, issued by American Express, offer flexibility in payments and Amazon Rewards Points on daily business purchases, while helping businesses improve their cash flow management.

Both products offer an optimized checkout experience on Amazon Business IT and Amazon.it that gives cardholders the choice of accumulating Amazon Rewards points or requesting a deferred payment for each eligible transaction, allowing them to make the best payment choice based on your financial situation. Amazon Rewards Points can be accumulated wherever American Express cards are accepted and can be used to reduce your monthly card statement balance.

«We have been supporting small businesses in Italy for over 35 years and have adapted our products and services as their needs have evolved over time, to accompany them in managing and effectively growing their business. We support small business customers by providing them with cash flow management end-to-end, perfecting physical and virtual products, continuing to innovate to meet their needs and to help them in both their strategic and operational spending. For example, our Corporate solutions offer flexible payment extensions according to customer needs, reaching up to 85 days ”, comments the SVP and CEO of American Express Italia, Enzo Quarenghi.

A recent survey conducted by American Express and Bva Doxa highlights that 94% of Italian SMEs in the last year have tried to optimize corporate finances and, among these, 48% have chosen traditional bank loans or loans offered by financial companies to

medium and long term, while 51% applied for the relief provided by the government to access available funds, avoid cash flow problems and be able to go beyond essential purchases.