After football and baseball, basketball also descends into the arena of the virtual games of fantasy sports. It does so with the spectacular basketball of the NBA, the most famous basketball league in the world.

The French Sorare, a digital fantasy sports platform with Nft, has announced an agreement with the National Basketball Association (Nba) and the National Basketball Players Association (Nbpa) focused on a multi-year partnership for fantasy basketball through non-fungible tokens.

Sorare will therefore launch the first basketball fantasy game with digital collectible cards in the fall, simultaneously with the new NBA season. free-to-play with official license.

The game will allow fans to interact with the world of basketball and compete with other fans through a unique fantasy game experience, which gives users the ability to create a lineup of NFT-based collectible cards representing their favorite players and their favorite teams, play and get points based on the real performance of NBA players.

From LeBron James to Stephen Curry, from James Harden to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, just to name a few, all the champions of the American professional basketball league can therefore be in our hands, at least in a virtual way.

