American startup Vast plans to use SpaceX rockets to launch the world’s first commercial space station.

The American start-up company Vast plans to use SpaceX rockets to launch a commercial space station and transport passengers to the orbital station, becoming the world‘s first commercial space station. Vast founder and CEO Jed McCaleb said the company will invest $300 million and hopes to launch the space station by August 2025. Vast will use the life support system of SpaceX’s “Dragon” spacecraft to equip the Haven-1 space station with necessary oxygen and other materials, thereby saving the cost of developing the life support system. Vast also plans to attach the Haven-1 space station as a module to the larger space station. In addition, other companies are also developing private space stations, and NASA is also looking to privately developed space stations to replace the aging International Space Station.

Image credit: Vast

Vast founder and CEO Jed McCaleb has made a fortune in the cryptocurrency industry. The company is “very excited to begin this journey, launching the world‘s first commercial space station, Haven-1, and the first astronauts, Vast-1,” he said in a statement. McCaleb said he’s putting $30 million of his own money into the project and doesn’t plan to seek outside investment until Vast’s space station is built and generating revenue. He added that he acknowledged that the cost of the entire project could exceed $300 million.

Image credit: Vast

It’s uncertain whether Vast will indeed be the first company to send a private space station into orbit. Vast said they hope to launch as early as August 2025. However, developing a space station is an extremely complex endeavor that requires extensive testing and key technologies, such as life support systems. McCaleb said Vast will have an advantage because they can leverage the life support systems already developed on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which the company plans to use to transport passengers to the space station. Vast will equip its Haven-1 space station with necessary consumables, such as oxygen and other materials needed to sustain life, but the company won’t need to develop life support systems from scratch.