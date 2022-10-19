Home Technology Amnesia and characters highlight next batch of Game Pass additions – Gamereactor
Technology

by admin
It’s that time of year again when Microsoft announces the next batch of games that will be coming to the Game Pass library. Launching between October 20th and October 27th, this list of additions includes horror games perfect for the season, as well as simultaneous multiplayer platformers. Here is the complete list.

Arriving October 20:

  • Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console and PC)

  • Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console and PC)

  • Phantom Abyss (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series)

  • Soma (cloud, console and PC)

October 21st:

  • Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console and PC)

October 27th:

  • Frog Detective: The Whole Mystery (PC)

  • Gunshots Reborn (Cloud, Console and PC)

  • Signal (Cloud, Console and PC)

As usual, there is a list of out of service games, these games are:

  • Alan Wake: The American Nightmare

  • backbone

  • Bassist Fishing 2022

  • Nongonz: Doppelganger

  • Project Wingman

  • second extinction

  • Sniper Elite 4

  • forgotten city

