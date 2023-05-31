Amnesia: The Bunker, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, and More Coming to Game Pass – Gamereactor

A new month is about to begin, which means a new round of Game Pass titles will be confirmed for the next two weeks. While there are fewer heavyweights than usual, we think that’s because Microsoft will be holding the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11, which will almost certainly mean several new announcements from the popular subscription service.

That doesn’t mean we won’t get interesting titles, as Amnesia: The Bunker will be added on its release date, as will the absolutely lovely Dordogne. We can also look forward to the critically acclaimed Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. Here’s what to expect and when:

Supercontinent: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Chicory: Colorful Stories (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC) – Available today

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

DOOM X: Terminal Aftermath: Return of DOOM (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1

The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Amnesia: The Bunker (cloud, console, and PC) – June 6

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Rune Factory 4 Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8

Stack (Cloud and Console) – June 8

Dordogne (cloud, console and PC) – June 13

Subscribers also get perks and other perks, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

As usual, there are also some games leaving Game Pass, in this case June 15th. Subscribers also get up to 20% off these titles until then, so if you want to keep any titles, be sure to play or buy them.