Apple, like every year finale, has awarded the best apps in its digital store. 16 were chosen by the global editorial team of the Apple App Store, which optioned them for the experience they proved capable of offering to the user and for the cultural impact.

Cultural impact is a category of the awards. We spoke to the developers of two apps that won this mention as well as the developers of the best Apple Watch app.

“Drink water Water Lama reminder”, which is among the winners in the “cultural impact” category, is an app that allows you to monitor your hydration during the day. It is the user who enters his data. You can track your progress towards your drinking water goal, set reminders and choose from over 40 drinks.

The health aspect is very evident, with even «Hydration challenges» with friends. The other is the playful one. The design is colorful and playful, based on the avatar of 45 animals. It does not return an idea of ​​anxiety-producing performance, but on the contrary an invitation to a healthier everyday life that at the same time does not become a stress. This is the attempt of the developers, who have Ukrainian origins: they were born in web design but have now married apps (they are working on a completely new one that will arrive shortly).

From this point of view, this app recalls the philosophy of “Gentler Streak”, awarded as Apple Watch App of the Year. It is a fitness tracker that helps balance physical activity and rest to maintain a healthy lifestyle. So far little new. But, even in this case, the very effective design is striking but above all a lesser emphasis than the usual apps of this type on performance.