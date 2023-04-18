Among the mainstream, my top ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI motherboard unboxing test / 18+1 90A power supply, 5x M.2

Among ROG’s mainstream positioning series STRIX Z790 motherboards, the most expandable “ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI” is here! It has the strongest expandability 5x M.2, PCIe Gen5 x4, PCIe 5.0×16 slots, 18+1 phase 90A power supply and other high specifications far beyond its peers, making other ROG STRIX Z790 far behind, but compared with the previous generation Z690-E How has it been upgraded and improved? Let’s take a look at each player one by one!

ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI Motherboard Specifications:

Dimensions: ATX 30.5 x 24.4cm

Processor support: Intel 12th/13th Core i9/ i7/ i5/ i3, Pentium, Celeron

Processor pin: LGA1700

CPU power supply phase: 18+1 phase 90A

Chipset: Intel Z790

Memory: 4x DDR5 DIMM 7800+(OC) MT/s, maximum capacity 128GB

Memory certification: Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile)

Display output: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

Expansion slots: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 2x PCIe 4.0 x16 (support x4 mode)

Storage slots: 4x SATA 6Gb/s, M2_1 22110/2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen5 x4, M2_2 2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen4 x4, M2_3 2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen4 x4, M2_4 2280/2260/2242 PCI x4, M2_5 2280/2260/2242 SATA 6Gb/s & PCIe Gen4 x4

Network: Intel S2133L39 SRKTV 2.5GbE LAN, ASUS LAN Guard

Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211NGW, Bluetooth 5.3

Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Realtek ALC4080

USB port (front expansion): 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (USB PD 3.0 fast charging), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (supports four front USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports), 2x USB 2.0 (supports front four USB 2.0 ports)

USB埠 (後方 I/O)：1x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C、6x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A、1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C、4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

RGB：3x Addressable Gen 2(ARGB 5v 3-Pin)、1x AURA RGB(RGB 12V 3-Pin)

FAN：1x 4-Pin CPU Fan、1x 4-Pin CPU OPT Fan、1x 4-Pin AIO PUMP、5x 4- Pin Chassis Fan

ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI motherboard unboxing

The mainstream series of “STRIX” motherboards that appear most often among ROG fans, and the Z790 motherboard chipset that was launched at the same time as the Intel 13th generation processor update, have been reshuffled and provided to players Z790-E/ ATX motherboard models such as A/F/H, and Z790-I with Mini ITX specifications can be installed together.

However, looking at the entire ATX version of the ROG STRIX Z790 series motherboards, apart from the appearance details, the differences between the models are mainly in the M.2 slots, the number of USB ports, and the specifications. Go to the official website to confirm the difference before purchasing, and Z790-E has five M.2 SSD expansion slots, which is the most among ROG STRIX Z790 series motherboards, and it is also the only one other than Z790-I that supports M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 The model number of the SSD slot.



∆ Motherboard boxed.



∆ There are basic paper specifications and various features on the back.

This time, the ROG STRIX Z790 series motherboards are only available in ATX and Mini ITX specifications, and the G series of M-ATX has not yet been seen. Currently, only E/H/F/A/I models are sold in Taiwan channels.

ROG STRIX Z790-E is the mainstream ATX 30.5 x 24.4cm specification, which is compatible with mainstream mid-tower case installation, and can easily meet the needs of multimedia and multi-device expansion. The details are matched with translucent plastic armor to form a more futuristic technological style.



∆ ATX board type specifications, the appearance style is more inclined to the technical armor style.



∆ On the back of the motherboard, there is a pattern surrounded by the words ROG STRIX.

The mainboard power supply VRM block has two heat sinks to help improve the heat dissipation effect. There is a heat pipe built into the heat sink to quickly transfer the heat from the power supply chip to the heat sink for more efficient heat dissipation. The heat sink installation holes continue The overlapping holes used by ROG in the past allow LGA1700/1200 radiators to be installed, and the old radiators can be used to bring better compatibility.

The Z790 motherboard supports Intel 12/13th Core i9/ i7/ i5/ i3, Pentium, and Celeron processors with LGA1700 pins, but the Z690 chipset can also support Intel 12/13th processors after updating the BIOS version. This needs to be upgraded from Z690 to Z790. It depends on whether these small changes and upgrades on the Z790 motherboard are attractive enough for you to buy.



∆ Mainboard power cooling block.

Next, let’s take a look at the various expansion slots of ROG STRIX Z790-E. In the upper left corner of the motherboard, a dual 8-Pin processor ATX_12V ProCool II metal power supply slot is used, and there is a CPU_OPT (Fan and Pump socket) next to it. slot), which can provide 1A/12W power supply capacity.



∆ ATX_12V dual 8-Pin processor ProCool II metal power supply socket on the upper left corner of the motherboard, and CPU_OPT (Fan and Pump socket).

There are CPU_FAN, AIO_PUMP, CPU_OV (CPU Over Voltage jumper), ADD GEN2_1 (ARGB Gen2), RGB_HEADER (12V 4-Pin RGB) slots on the upper right corner of the motherboard.

Both CPU_FAN and AIO_PUMP can provide a maximum power supply capacity of 1A/12W. If the player has an integrated water cooling or split water cooling device, it is recommended to connect the pump (Pump) power supply cable to the AIO_PUMP slot first, and the slot will automatically run at full speed.



∆ CPU_FAN、AIO_PUMP、CPU_OV、ARGB Gen2、12V 4-Pin RGB。

The four-slot DDR5 DIMM single-side snap-in memory slot supports four DDR5 memories with a total capacity of 128GB, that is, the maximum capacity of a single memory is 32GB, and the memory overclocking frequency is advertised as up to 7800+ MT/s(oc), but it still needs Based on the official memory QVL compatibility report, it supports Intel XMP 3.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) memory one-key overclocking technology certification.

It is recommended to install the 2 DIMMs dual-channel memory set that is often purchased when ordering, and install it in the A2 and B2 slots (the second and fourth slots from the left), and install the two memories in these two positions. Memory can more easily operate at higher frequencies.



∆ 4x DDR5 DIMM memory slots, supporting up to 128GB, 7800+ MT/s(oc) memory expansion.

The upper right corner of the motherboard is equipped with Q-LEDs, Q-Code LED, fast power-on button, motherboard 24-Pin power supply slot, front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (20Gb/s) slot, two USB 3.2 Gen1 slots (supports four front USB 3.2 Gen1 installation ports), four SATA 6Gb/s.

The front expanded USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C slot not only supports 20Gb/s data transmission bandwidth, but also has USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 30W fast charging function. As for whether the fast charging function can be fully used or not, it is still necessary to use the case The cable/socket hardware provided by the expansion device is the main one.

Q-LEDs are simple Debug lights, which can quickly check which parts of the motherboard have problems during the self-test process and cause the machine to fail to boot. The Q-Code indicator will provide a two-code error if an error occurs during the self-test process. The codes are provided for reference, and users can refer to the Q-Code error code table in the manual to perform debugging actions.



∆ Q-LEDs, Q-Code LED, power button, 24-Pin power supply, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen1 slot.



∆ 4x SATA, USB 3.2 Gen1 slots.



∆ Q-LEDs and Q-Code LEDs provide quick access to error sources.

Below the ROG STRIX Z790-E, there are system panel slots, three 4-Pin CHA_FAN chassis fan power supply slots, two USB 2.0 (support four front USB 2.0 installation ports), Alternative PCIe mode switch, two ADD GEN2 (5V 3-Pin ARGB Gen2), Thunderbolt expansion slot, HD_AUDIO audio source slot.

The Alternative PCIe physical mode switch uses three gears AUTO/1st Step/2nd Step to switch the bandwidth of the PCIe slot on the motherboard using the CPU direct connection channel. When set to Auto, the PCIe signal from the CPU will be the default value ;When set to 1st step, the PCIe signal from the CPU will be 4.0 and LED1 will be green; when set to 2nd step off, the PCIe signal from the CPU will be Gen3 and LED2 will be yellow.

The Thunderbolt expansion slot can be used with the “ASUS ThunderboltEX 4 Expansion Card”. After connecting the motherboard expansion slot to the expansion card with a cable, the expansion card can provide two additional Thunderbolt 4 (USB C) and Mini DisplayPort 1.4 ports.



∆ System panel slot, 3x CHA_FAN, 2x USB 2.0 (supports four front USB 2.0 ports).



∆ Alternative PCIe mode switch, 2x ADD GEN2 (ARGB Gen2), Thunderbolt expansion, HD_AUDIO audio source slot.



∆ There are CHA_FAN1/4 two chassis fan 4-Pin power supply slots on the lower left corner of the processor.

The motherboard’s PCIe slots provide a total of three x16 slots, but only the first one (PCIEX16_1) is a full x16 bandwidth, and the metal reinforced slot PCIEX16_1 provides PCIe 5.0 x16 specifications, which is sufficient for direct plug-in installation of graphics cards Physical strength and full bandwidth, but PCIEX16_1 will automatically reduce the bandwidth to PCIe 5.0 x8 when M.2 SSD is installed in the M.2_1 slot, which is what players should pay attention to when using it.

The second and third PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (PCIEX16_2/PCIEX16_3) have an installation length of x16 but actually only have a bandwidth of x4. They can be used to expand additional devices such as capture cards or sound cards. Do not insert the wrong display card!

The PCIEX16_1 slot has a specially matched “Q-RELEASE” button. This button is designed with a spring structure to help users facilitate the disassembly process when removing the original graphics card or PCIe device.



∆ PCIe 5.0 x16 metal graphics card slot, two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (x4 bandwidth).



∆ Q-RELEASE It is more convenient to remove the graphics card.



∆ Q-RELEASE uses a spring structure underneath.

ROG STRIX Z790-E has a total of five M.2 SSD expansion positions. The M.2_1/ M.2_2 using the direct connection channel of the processor is PCIe Gen5 x4/ PCIe Gen4 x4 bandwidth respectively. The thick SSD heat sink is matched with a heat pipe It can provide sufficient thermal performance for PCIe Gen5 SSD.

The remaining three Z790 chipset channel M.2_3/M.2_4/M.2_5 slots support PCIe Gen4 x4 bandwidth, M.2_5 slots can also support early SATA M.2 SSDs, the entire motherboard The five M.2 SSD installation positions on the board all support 2242/2260/2280 lengths and M Key specifications, and are equipped with thermal pads and heat sinks to provide stable heat dissipation performance.



∆ M.2_1 PCIe Gen5 x4, M.2_2/3/4/5 PCIe Gen4 x4, all support 2242/2260/2280 M Key.



∆ The code and support interface are printed next to the slot.



∆ M.2 Q-LATCH Easily fix M.2 SSD without screws.



∆ M.2_1 PCIe Gen5 x4 slot has a heat pipe inside the heat sink.



∆ All M.2 SSD slots have thermal pads and heat sinks.

Motherboard rear I/O provides HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, Clear CMOS button, BIOS FlashBack, six USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10 Gb/s), USB 3.2 Gen2 Type- C (10 Gb/s), USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (20 Gbps), RJ-45 2.5G LAN wired network port, WiFi 6E antenna port, optical S/PDIF digital audio output, five-hole audio port.

ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI In the rear I/O expansion part, the total number of USB Type-A/C has not increased, but the four USB 2.0 of Z690 have been upgraded to USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gb/s) bandwidth, A total of six USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A has been added from the original two, so if users usually have high-speed transmission requirements that are often used on the rear I/O of the motherboard, then Z790-E will be a better choice.

One of the USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10 Gb/s) ports marked by a white box, when using the BIOS FlashBack function, you need to insert the USB flash drive with the BIOS file in this slot to update the BIOS .



∆ Rear I/O overview.



∆ The USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10 Gb/s) port indicated by the white box is used for BIOS update.

Additional accessories for the motherboard include Faith Stickers, Disposable Cable Ties, 2 x SATA Cables, M.2 Copper Posts, M.2 Q-Latch Spare, M.2 SSD Thermal Pad, WiFi Antenna, VRM Fan Bracket, DDR5 Memory fan bracket, graphics card bracket, ROG belief key ring.



∆ Overview of accessories.



∆ If you want to use the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth function, it is recommended to connect a wireless antenna to obtain better signal reception performance.



∆ DDR5 memory fan bracket supports 4~6cm fan installation (left) / VRM fan bracket supports 3.5 and 4cm fan installation (right).



∆ Magnetic graphics card support bracket used with the case.

ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI motherboard power supply materials

After we read the expansion slots of the motherboard, we will take you to take a look at the power supply materials and various small components under this motherboard. ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI has 18+1 phase 90A power level.



∆ List of bare PCB of ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI.



∆ 18+1 90A power supply.



∆ The power chip is 90A Renesas ISL99390.



∆ Renesas RAA229131 PWM control chip.



∆ GL9904 USB 3.2 Gen 1/Gen2 10 Gbps linear redriver。



∆ Realtek RTS5420 USB3.2 Gen2x1 controller.



∆ Intel S2133L39 SRKTV is an I226-V 2.5Gbe wired network chip.



∆ asmedia ASM 1074 USB 3.0 HUB controller.



∆ ROG SupremeFX 7.1-channel ALC4080 audio chip.



∆ BIOS chip.



∆ ROG TPU chip.



∆ asmedia ASM1074 USB3.0 HUB controller.



∆ NUVOTON NCT6798D (Super I/O) environmental control chip, mainly used for temperature measurement, fan speed control, and monitoring system voltage.



∆ Z790 chipset.



∆ VRM power supply and PCH heat sink.



∆ A heat pipe is embedded in the VRM power chip.

BIOS function menu

When entering the UEFI BIOS Utilty, the default state is EZ Mode. In the easy mode, you can see the basic function settings and options of the motherboard, such as booting hard disk sequence, hardware and BIOS version information, temperature and voltage monitoring, and memory information. With XMP settings, fan speed monitoring and more.



∆ In EZ Mode, you can quickly turn on AI overclocking, XMP, fan settings, etc.

Press F7 in EZ Mode to switch to advanced mode. In advanced mode, there are more detailed adjustable options, and the right half integrates simple hardware monitoring.

In the BIOS system, no matter it is in simple mode or advanced mode, there are various shortcut options on the top, the options include language setting, Q-Fan control, function search, AURA, ReSize BAR, Memtest86 memory test software.



∆ The summary shows that the current BIOS version is version 0846 x64.



∆ Ai Smart Overclocking and XMP/AEMP II can be set in Ai Tweaker.



∆ Ai Tweaker/AVX Related Controls。



∆ Small parameter settings such as memory clock.



∆ AI Tweaker/DIGI+VRM。



∆ Ai Tweaker/voltage upper limit setting.



∆ Built-in CPU power management.



∆ Memory voltage setting.



∆ Advanced settings.



∆ Other settings of the platform.



∆ PCH Store settings.



∆ Thunderbolt related options.



∆ Re-Size BAR is enabled by default.



∆ Monitoring page.



∆ Q-Fan setting.



∆ Launch page.



∆ Tools page.

Armory Crate Integration Software

When ROG users enter the system for the first time, if the hard disk has not yet installed the drivers required by the motherboard, the system will pop up a notification saying whether to install Armory Crate and network drivers. Armory Crate is an ASUS integrated hardware Software programs for monitoring, ARGB lighting effect setting, software program downloading and other functions, only one set of Armory Crate is enough to meet the setting needs of players.



∆ The control panel includes hardware monitoring, lighting effect setting, fan speed mode and other functions.



∆ Shutdown Effect You can set the lighting effect of the ROG faith logo on the rear I/O cover when the device is powered off.



∆ Fan speed setting for each slot.



∆ Simultaneously detect the lighting effect of the device.



∆ Overview of lighting effects.



∆ You can download the required driver on the tools page.



∆ If additional tools are needed, they can also be directly downloaded in the software.



∆ Manual download.

In addition to three ARGB and one RGB slots on the ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI motherboard, there is a ROG Faith RGB logo on the rear I/O cover, which can be set by Armory Crate for lighting effects.



∆ There is a large ARGB eye of faith on the motherboard.



∆ The translucent upper cover can be removed separately, but I think it is more layered to keep it.

ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI motherboard performance test

This motherboard performance test uses ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI paired with an Intel Core i9 13900K processor with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, a total of 24 cores and 32 threads, and the BIOS is updated to version 0816. The memory uses T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2 dual-channel kit. During the process of building a test platform for testing, the memory XMP 3.0, processor AI overclocking, Re-Size BAR and other settings are turned on.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900K

Radiator: ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

Motherboard: ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI (0816)

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2

Graphics card: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum

Graphics card driver: GeForce Game Ready 531.29

First, CPU-Z checks the hardware information of this test platform. The processor Intel Core i9 13900K code-named Raptor Lake Intel_7 10nm process, 8 P-Core+16 E-Core cores total 24 cores 32 threads, the motherboard Using ROG STRIX Z790-E to support PCI-E 5.0 channel, the memory uses DDR5 6200MT/s dual-channel capacity with a total capacity of 32GB, and ran the CPU-Z built-in test Version 17.01.64 at the same time, the CPU single thread got 938 points, multi-execution Thread is 16695.6 points.



∆ CPU-Z information overview and Version 17.01.64 built-in test results.

Then there are the common processor benchmarking software CINEBENCH R20 and R23, which are often used to evaluate the 3D rendering and drawing performance of the processor itself. This software is developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D.

In the Release 20 version, the Intel Core i9 13900K achieved multi-core 15450pts and single-core 874pts in the test, while the new version of R23 achieved multi-core 40374pts and single-core 2264pts.



∆ CINEBENCH Release 20。



∆ CINEBENCH R23。

AIDA64 memory and cache test, this time using DDR5 6200 MT/s 16Gx2 CL38 dual-channel memory to test with XMP turned on, the read speed is 97688 MB/s, the write speed is 85075 MB/s, and the copy speed is 87674 MB /s, while the delay is 70.4 ns.



∆ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

3DMark CPU Profile This test will conduct six tests to test the performance of MAX, 16, 8, 4, 2, and 1 threads respectively, and the performance above 16 threads is more for 3D rendering or professional audio-visual work Most of the current mainstream DX12 game performance can refer to the score of 8 execution threads, and the scores of 4 and 2 execution threads are related to the old games developed with DX9.

The maximum thread score of 13900K is 16922 points, while the 8 threads and 4 threads that mainstream gamers need to pay attention to are 8633 and 4744 points respectively.



∆ 3DMARK CPU Profile。

In addition, the author also used 3DMark Fire Strike and 3D Mark Time Spy, which are commonly used in game performance simulation tests, with NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti graphics card for testing. In Fire Strike of 1080p quality DirectX11 GPU API situational game simulation test, 56583 points were obtained. 1440p quality DirectX 12 GPU API situational game simulation test Time Spy, get 23207 CPU score.



∆ 3DMark Fire Strike。



∆ 3DMark Time Spy。

V-Ray 5 Benchmark has three different test scenarios, and the V-Ray project is tested for processor rendering performance. The 13900K test platform scored 27320 points in the test.



∆ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

CrossMark has a total of 25 items, including productivity, creative content work, system responsiveness and other work simulation load tests. The following three scores have different scoring standards and usage scenarios. Productivity includes file editing, spreadsheets, For web browsing, the second item of creativity (Creativity) includes photo editing, photo organization, and video editing, and the last item of response (Responsiveness) includes situations such as opening files, file response speed, and multitasking.

In the CrossMark test, it scored 2695 points overall, 2464 points in productivity, 2956 points in creativity, and 2676 points in response.



∆ CrossMark daily use scene test items.

PCMark 10 also simulates the test situation to obtain the overall performance of the computer. Commonly used basic function items include application startup, web browsing and video conferencing tests. The productivity item simulates the writing of documents and spreadsheets. The last item is the image Content creation includes professional tests such as photo editing, video editing, and rendering.

In this test, the commonly used basic functions have 12106 points, 11001 points for productivity, and 16978 points for video content creation.



∆ PCMark 10 test.

Summarize

Among the entire “ROG STRIX Z790” series motherboards, the ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI has the strongest expandability and the highest pricing/positioning. It is the only ATX motherboard in this series that has five M.2 SSD expansion slots and supports PCIe Gen5 x4 bandwidth models.

However, the main difference from the previous generation of ROG STRIX Z690-E is that the PCIe slot of the chipset channel is changed to two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (only supports x4 bandwidth), and the rear I/O upgrades USB 2.0 to bandwidth The USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A slot with a higher specification has basically no changes in other places, so whether it is necessary to upgrade from Z690-E to Z790-E depends on whether the user has these upgrade bandwidth requirements.

ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI is equipped with 18+1 phase 90A power supply, bringing stable power supply capability to Intel consumer flagship model processor 13900K, 5x M.2 SSD installation, M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 slot, PCIe 5.0 x16 display Card slot, WiFi 6E, front and rear USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (PD 3.0), 2.5Gbps RJ-45 LAN and other expansion specifications can meet the needs of most users, but due to the motherboard channel setting, PCIe The 5.0 x16 graphics card slot and the M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 slot will share the bandwidth, which may be a bit tasteless for some patients with bandwidth obsessive-compulsive disorder.