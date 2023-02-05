news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

After Us developer Innersloth revealed that it was in trouble for violating the Geneva Conventions, the game’s medical bay is located on the Skeld map.

In the original design of the medical cabin, red crosses could be seen on either side of the door. This violated the Geneva Conventions, so the design had to be changed to a blue cross.

Misuse of the Red Cross is taken very seriously as it is seen as misrepresenting its meaning and conservation value. This explains why many games choose a red medical box with a white cross.

Considering the number of murders committed in the medical bay among us, the game’s decision not to use the well-known Red Cross emblem is probably for the best.

