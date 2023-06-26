Ample brings battery changing station for e-cars

Charging an electric car battery can sometimes take a long time. However, there is also a faster alternative: simply change the batteries. The US startup Ample is pursuing this idea. The young company is developing battery changing stations for electric cars, which should only need five minutes for such a process. According to t3n, the young company has now put its first stations into operation at various locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Eurobike 2023: The most important news about bikes and e-bikes

Ample promises a range advantage of 20 percent

Instead of quick charging in the range between 20 and 80 percent, which nowadays takes at least 15 minutes even for very fast stations, Ample simply exchanges the existing batteries for full ones. The station works in a similar way to a car wash. Users simply drive in and stop at a certain marking. The station then lifts the car and automatically swaps out the battery from below. This process should bring a range advantage of 20 percent with each change. Charging beyond 80 percent is usually not worthwhile because it involves very long charging times, since the power output of the fast charger drops significantly above 80 percent.

Ample has now started a strategic alliance with mobility provider Uber and Sally, a startup specializing in last-mile delivery. The new exchange stations should now also be able to serve larger delivery vehicles and have a drive-through design for this purpose. Maneuvering is no longer necessary. The new stations also allow the battery to be changed in five minutes instead of the previous ten.

vibe moves you: Startup invests 100 million euros in subscription offer for e-cars

Exchange stations come to Madrid and Kyoto

This time frame was important to Ample because it means that the process takes about the same time as refueling a conventional combustion engine. The stations are not only faster than previous fast chargers and deliver more range over time. In addition, they are also three to ten times cheaper than those fast chargers. It is thus possible to build far more exchangers than fast chargers for the same investment.

According to Ample, the stations have extensive compatibility with vehicles from a wide variety of manufacturers. However, this is not a retrofit solution. Manufacturers have to decide in favor of the Ample system when designing the car, even if the startup offers a universal interface to existing systems. As the first European city, the young company wants to equip Madrid with stations in the future. In addition, the battery changers are to come to Kyoto.