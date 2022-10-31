You might think that a developer would need permission to base a game’s location on a real-world location, especially if the location is a working and operating five-star hotel. However, Infinity Ward or Activision don’t seem to be taking this approach with their latest game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, as the game’s multiplayer map appears to be very close to a functioning hotel.

The map Breenburgh Hotel is represented by the Conservatory Hotel in Amsterdam, even though the in-game location is known by a different name. This led to a statement from the five-star hotel that could lead to legal action.

As reported by de Volksrant, Roy Tomassen, manager of the Greenhouse Hotel, said : “We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatory Hotel is the setting for the new Call of Duty. More generally, we do not support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. This game in no way reflects our core values, our Apologies for obvious and unnecessary participation.

There has been no word on the exact next steps the Conservatory Hotel intends to take, and Activision has not responded.