An algorithm designed to fight poverty disqualifies people in need

A World Bank-funded algorithm designed to determine which families in Jordan receive financial assistance is likely excluding people who should be eligible. That shows a new study published by Human Rights Watch.

The software system, called Takaful, ranks families applying for help from least poor to poorest. To do this, the algorithm weights 57 socio-economic indicators according to a secret system. However, the applicants say that the calculation does not correspond to reality and oversimplifies people’s economic situation too imprecisely or unfairly. Takaful has cost over $1 billion to date, and the World Bank is funding similar projects in eight other countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Human Rights Watch identified several fundamental problems with the system that led to bias and inaccuracy. For example, applicants are asked about their water and electricity consumption. The authors of the report conclude that these are not necessarily reliable indicators of poverty. Some of the families surveyed believed that owning a car affected their classification—even if the car was old and necessary for getting to work.

No statistical objectivity

The report literally states: “Behind this facade of statistical objectivity lies a more complicated reality: the economic pressures people are facing and the ways they are struggling to make ends meet often invisible to the algorithm.” The report also quotes father-of-two Abdelhamad, who earns 250 dinars ($353) a month and is struggling to make it: “The questions asked do not reflect the reality in which we live.”

The activists criticize that Takaful probably also reinforces existing gender-based discrimination by relying on sexist legal norms. Cash assistance will only be given to Jordanian citizens – and one indicator that the algorithm takes into account is the size of the household. While Jordanian men who marry a non-citizen can pass citizenship on to their spouse, Jordanian women cannot. For these women, this results in a smaller reportable household size, making them less likely to receive support.

The report is based on 70 interviews Human Rights Watch conducted over the past two years. It does not constitute a quantitative assessment, as the World Bank and the Jordanian government have not published the list of 57 indicators, a breakdown of the weighting of the indicators, or comprehensive data on the algorithm’s decisions. The World Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Ensure transparency

According to Amos Toh, an AI and human rights researcher at Human Rights Watch and one of the report’s authors, the findings point to the need for greater transparency in government programs that use algorithmic decision-making. Many of the families surveyed expressed distrust and confusion about the ranking methodology. “The Jordanian government has a duty to ensure this transparency,” says Toh.

Researchers in the field of AI ethics and fairness call for a closer look at the increasing use of software in welfare systems. “When you start developing algorithms for this specific purpose, to control access to services, what happens all the time is that people who need help are excluded,” says Meredith Broussard of New York University and author of the book ” More Than a Glitch: Confronting Race, Gender, and Ability Bias in Tech. “It seems that this is another example of bad design that limits access to the funds for those people who need them most,” says Broussard.

The World Bank funded the program, which is administered by the National Relief Fund of Jordan, a government welfare agency. In response to the report, the World Bank said it plans to release additional information about the takaful program in July this year and reiterated its “commitment to advancing the implementation of universal social assistance.” [und] to ensure access for all people”. The organization has advocated the use of data technology in cash transfer programs like Takaful, as it promotes cost-efficiency and fairer distribution.

Governments are also using AI-powered systems to protect against welfare fraud. A recent study of an algorithm the Dutch government is using to identify welfare claims most likely to be fraudulent found systematic discrimination based on race and gender.

