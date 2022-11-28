Now the picture is complete: even Ferrari enters the world of supercars that don’t exist: those made only to race in the world of video games. In the company of Lamborghini, Jaguar, Porsche, Nissan, Renault and many others. We said “made” not by chance: these are cars that are born with the same production process as the others, have detailed technical data sheets and follow a precise marketing strategy. In this case, it is not aimed at those who will have to buy it but at gamers who will use it in the Gran Turismo video game series.

But, in this case, the word “game” is a bit narrow: Gran Turismo is a car simulator that made its debut in 1997. And that many drivers use to practice memorizing tracks. Developed by Polyphony Digital, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, right from the name it embodies the essence of high-performance sports coupés. The Vision Gran Turismo project was launched to coincide with the fifteenth anniversary of the series and arose from a simple question from its creator Kazunori Yamauchi: “Would you be willing to design your own Gran Turismo for us?”. Many have answered this question positively by creating virtual concept cars.

Ferrari has baptized its “Vision Gran Turismo”, and it is a futuristic single-seater equipped with an extreme version of the V6 mounted on the brand new Ferrari 499P: it has three electric motors, extreme aerodynamics and advanced dynamic controls make it capable of unrivaled performance. Even the design – aggressive and futuristic – hides references to the legendary history of the Ferrari Sport Prototypes of the 60s and 70s. And, as in many other cases, the car, in addition to being virtual, is also made in a 1:1 scale model (that of the Ferrari Vision GT will be on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from 15 December 2022 to March 2023) because even the imagination often needs practical elements.

But why so much effort for a machine that will never exist? “The car – they explain in Maranello – represents an important step by Ferrari in the virtual arena, aimed at exciting new generations of motorsport enthusiasts, as well as being a manifesto of the future of the road and racing car as imagined by the designers and engineers of Maranello, which aims to become a source of inspiration for the technicians, designers and drivers (real and virtual) of tomorrow and to express the concept of beauty and innovation for Ferrari at the highest levels”.

And, to understand the design finesse, suffice it to say that the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo was designed imagining a three-litre 120° biturbo V6, the same type of engine boasting the 296 GTB, the 296 GTS, the 296 GT3 and the Ferrari 499P. In this case, however, the engine is free from any regulatory constraints (of course, we’re in a video game) and is developed with the sole purpose of guaranteeing extreme performance. In this configuration, the engine is capable of delivering 1030 HP at 9000 rpm, to which are added the additional 240 kW (326 HP) generated by three electric motors, one on the rear axle and one on each of the front wheels. The close collaboration between Ferrari and Gran Turismo has ensured that the extraordinary sound of this innovative engine was reproduced as faithfully as possible, thus providing players from all over the world with the most realistic driving experience.

For the record, the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, presented during the Gran Turismo World Finals just held in Monte Carlo, will be available to all GT7 users starting December 23rd. But already now, players will be able to participate in a quiz in the game and the winner of this contest will receive the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo as a gift as early as December 15, the date on which the 1:1 scale physical model of the car will make its debut at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello in the area dedicated to the Prancing Horse One-Offs.





The Lamborghini inspired by the Sián

Before Ferrari, however, many arrived on the market. For example, Lamborghini with its “V12 Vision Gran Turismo” has proposed a visionary concept which according to the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese has a specific futuristic design designed for the enjoyment of young video game and super sports enthusiasts, born from the Centro Stile Lamborghini of Sant’Agata Bolognese and inspired by the Sián FKP 37, a real supercar from which it inherits all the hybrid mechanics.

“Designing this car was an opportunity for the talent of our designers to fully express themselves and imagine a model that is not only fascinating but also reflects our commitment to developing innovative technologies, especially in the field of lightweight materials and electrification. ”explained Mitja Borkert, Head of Design Lamborghini”.





A Porsche for 2030

The same goes for the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo born after three years of work in collaboration with the Polyphony Digital studio to create a specific hypoercar for Gran Turismo 7. And, here too, the car was born in the same way cars are made true: “It’s a kind of concept car – explained Deniz Keskin, director of brand management and partnerships – perhaps for the year 2030. So it has a futuristic look. But we tried to be realistic in the sense that we didn’t put nothing about the car that wasn’t achievable in reality. It’s an all-electric car, compact and agile.”

“The charm of a Porsche comes from its purist design – said Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital – and in terms of engineering expertise, both we and Porsche follow the same perfectionist philosophy. We share the same passion for racing and look at the future of the car”.





Jaguar amazes with green materials

The “heap” certainly could not miss the Jaguar which for Gran Turismo has developed the spectacular Vision Gran Turismo SV, also in this case designed as if it were to be a real car, with a particular study – by the Design team, SV and Racing – to reduce the environmental impact of a supercar. From the type of motor (electric of course) to the choice of materials… although everything is virtual.

Among the subtleties that of having imagined the use of a particular material, TypeFibre, which was then actually used to upholster the seat of the Jaguar that races in the Formula E world championship. The power here is 1,903 HP (1,400 kW). while the torque is equal to 3,360 Nm. Values ​​managed entirely by electronics, to ensure maximum traction of this 410 km/h four-wheel drive.





Alpine thinks about F1

A technological spectacle similar to that of the Alpine Vision Gran Turismo which however – given its participation in the F1 championship, has a carbon fiber monocoque and a petrol engine. In this case, the central rear 4.5-litre V8 with 444 HP and 580 Nm. But with the quest for maximum lightness – only 900 kg – only rear-wheel drive and 7-speed sequential gearbox. All very realistic because in this type of design you can’t trespass on impossible worlds, with cars that no one could ever make.





The production Nissan designed by gamers

But, speaking of construction and design, the scepter in this case goes to Nissan – not surprisingly Japanese like the company that makes the Gran Turismo video game – which for its GT-R has created the console of the real car in collaboration with Polyphony Digital technicians. And then, of course, afterwards she too gave birth to a virtual supercar to be used on the console: the Vision Gran Turismo, created precisely to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Gran Turismo video game. We are talking about a futuristic hypercar, but similar in some way to the standard GT-R and with historical references to the Skyline supercar. Reality and fiction, as we know, sometimes get confused.