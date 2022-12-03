Listen to the audio version of the article

A web app based on artificial intelligence that automates the architectural survey and classification using images from a smartphone was the absolute winner of the Pni, the contest for business projects from universities and research institutions. By simply taking photos of the building with a phone, and uploading them to the platform, in a few hours the drawing of the building containing the measurements and information needed by the designer is obtained.

With this project it was Archygram, winner of the Lombardy Start Cup, who won the ICT award and the absolute one of the Pni 2022. The start-up was born with a mission: to revolutionize the work of engineers, architects and surveyors thanks to the software based on artificial intelligence that allows to automate the most onerous process of a project, that of surveying and architectural classification.

Archygram’s tgeam, absolute winners of Pni 2022

The PNI, promoted by the Italian Association of University Incubators PNICube and organized this year by the University of L’Aquila, is attended by the best hi-tech business projects winners of the 15 regional competitions (StartCup) involving 53 universities, incubators and research institutions in 16 regions of Italy, in which over 3,000 new entrepreneurs took part this year with nearly a thousand business ideas and over 400 business plans.

The winners were selected from among the 65 finalist startups by a Jury made up of representatives of the business, research and venture capital worlds, on the basis of criteria such as the value of the technological content or knowledge, technical feasibility and development potential, adequacy of skills of the team, attractiveness for the market.

The Industrial Award for innovative industrial production was assigned to BiStems (Start Cup Liguria), an oxygen-steam gasification technology suitable for the production of advanced biofuels on a small scale. Born from the research experience of three PhDs from the Free University of Bolzano, engaged in the study of woody biomass gasification processes, the solution under development is a single reactor oxygen-steam gasification technology that produces a with high hydrogen content and very low nitrogen content, suitable for conversion processes to advanced biofuels or green hydrogen.