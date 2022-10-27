An artificial intelligence to predict the price of bills. Trained to move between energy price trends and macroeconomic news to imagine possible scenarios. The solution was developed by an Italian startup. It is called you will see. It was founded in 2020 by Michele Grazioli and is based in Milan.

The focus of the company so far has been to analyze the data present in the information systems of companies and you will run with thousands of external variables to understand the cause-effect relationships that can generate an impact on business processes. In short: helping companies to make decisions. But the energy crisis triggered by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has introduced a new risk variable. The increase in the cost of electricity and gas.

How the artificial intelligence of Vedrai works

Here Becky would be able to intervene. A virtual assistant. Based on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. Becky, according to the company’s description, re-processes raw material data, including historical data on the availability and price trends of raw materials over the last 10-15 years. You analyze “the main market indicators and what in jargon are called ‘regressors’, that is, the macroeconomic news or events that can influence the performance of a particular market, for example an event such as the current geopolitical crisisthe pandemic where he weather forecast“.

An example among others of how some technological solutions could be useful in times where uncertainty reigns supreme. “By combining all these data, Becky is able to provide forecasts on the availability and price trends of raw materials”, she explains to Italian Tech Giacomo Santoli, manager of Vedrai. The company has raised € 45 million in funding so far, according to Crunchbase. Funds that in August allowed her to buy another new company active in the sector, born on the benches of the Politecnico di Milano: Indigo.

How energy costs are monitored

In the case of utilities, “Becky monitors the wholesale reference prices of electricity and gas and manages to provide companies with forecasts that help them intercept market movements, predict the trend in electricity and gas prices and in this way to reduce costs and increase margins in order to be able to propose more competitive offers to its customers ”, continues Santoli.

The forecast, he explains, at the moment can be pushed “up to 12 weeks” but “thanks to the continuous improvement of the algorithm that constantly learns from the data it processes, it can even reach six months or more”. This in the ideal situation. Because “in the current scenario of great volatility and in this specific sector it is possible to make forecasts of up to 12 weeks”. The algorithm, explains Vedrai, is constantly updated and every week proposes a new forecasting framework, communicating to the company that is using it if the trend will be increasing or decreasing.

Stories The tale of Twinkly, the Apple of lights born from a wrong Christmas by Emanuele Capone

23 October 2022



Accuracy more than precision. The example of darts

But how accurate is this prediction? For Santoli “in these cases it is more correct to speak of accuracy than precision. Accuracy is linked to a punctual price, while accuracy is linked to the current trend. To give an example we can use the game of darts: if I throw 10 darts and they all fall very close to each other but far from the target, I will have a lot of precision but little accuracy; if instead the darts fall far from each other but all close enough to the center, I will have a poor precision but a very high accuracy. The accuracy margin depends on the analyzed commodity ”.

Backy is trained to create scenarios “that allow companies to understand how much and how to buy at a given moment based on the current situation of their warehouse and production, making save on average 4.58% on the cost of purchasing raw materials ”, adds the manager.

Consequently, he reasons, despite being a tool designed for companies “it also has a positive impact on the final consumer: thanks to Becky, utilities can in fact reduce costs, are able to increase margins and propose more competitive offers compared to the reference market. , which translate into cheaper prices for end customers ”. For now the company has an agreement with Power Energy, a user cooperative that provides energy. “But we have seen growing interest in these solutions in recent weeks,” she concludes. Understandable.