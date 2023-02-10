Listen to the audio version of the article

The space-related economy in Italy is doing well: in 2022, after the terrible months of the Covid epidemic, it consolidated and our country has clearly worked to have an authoritative position in Europe, alongside France and Germany.

We wondered what 2023 will be like, or rather should be, in a short but interesting conference organized by the Observatory for the Space Economy of the Milan Polytechnic, and opened by Simonetta di Pippo, who is now a professor at Bocconi for these themes, after the years spent in Vienna, at the UN office for Space.

An interesting and “challenging” picture emerged for all the actors of our country, which, let us remember, is among the very few to have the entire supply chain linked to Space: from carrier rockets to the construction of satellites, from receiving data from space to their processing. We have excellent skills and technical and construction skills that place us in the very first places in Europe and as important partners at an international level, both for the Space Station and for the new complex and exceptional Lunar program.

The names of the big players in the field are well known: Leonardo, Thales Alenia Space, Telespazio, but there are over 200 SMEs and many startups, which are constantly forming, and which, as highlighted by Massimo Comparini, CEO of Thales Alenia Space, are the lifeblood for the development of the sector in sync with the large+large companies, indispensable today in simple terms.

The reasons for the revolution that has invested the space economy in the last few years are well known: miniaturization of electronics, which allows satellites with a volume of more than one litre, and standardization of procedures. Together these two new realities have led to a reduction in costs such as to allow practically anyone, institution but also private, access to space and, at the same time, the birth of highly populated constellations of micro or medium satellites: the American Starlink by Elon Musk is certainly the most famous, but certainly not the only one.