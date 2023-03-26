* MEP, sits on the Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence at the European Parliament and is co-rapporteur general of the Artificial Intelligence Regulation proposed by the European Commission

The exact definition of what artificial intelligence is is still the subject of debate in the philosophical as well as legal fields, but we can certainly say that on the one hand its applications open up many possibilities for improving people’s lives, on the other they can affect our rights, distort the organization of work and also the democratic institutional arrangements.

One of the keywords in this area is “unpredictability”.

In fact, today we can only understand some aspects of some uses, while we are not able to fully anticipate their evolution. The effort in Europe is therefore to legislate with the intention of making the most of the potential of artificial intelligence without affecting people’s individual rights, anticipating future trends.

The risks are real, even for our democracy.

Let’s think, for example, of the spread of the possibility of creating visual or audio deepfakes from a simple image or spoken sentence, with potentially enormous implications for disinformation.

And that the future is unpredictable and changes in the sector are incredibly rapid is demonstrated by the ChatGPT case, which has forced the most skeptical to think seriously about the need to regulate even these new applications without specific and strictly delimited uses: if until yesterday chatbots seemed harmless to us, today they produce such complex texts as to make it increasingly difficult to discern whether their author is human or not and they can potentially be used to write court sentences, make assessments on hiring and firing and be employed in areas that concern health and safety of citizens and their data.

The Regulation on Artificial Intelligence proposed by the European Commission and under examination by the European Parliament, of which I am general co-rapporteur, is aimed precisely at identifying the riskiest uses and subjecting them to certification on data quality, error remedies and governance, up to to arrive at those uses that give rise to unsustainable risks and which must be prohibited, such as surveillance with biometric recognition cameras in public spaces but also predictive policing and “social scoring”.

It is precisely with an artificial intelligence development model based on our values ​​that we think we can compete better in the world, focusing on the trust of citizens, consumers, laboratories and businesses and the protection of fundamental rights, without creating excessive bureaucracy but enhancing those who create new businesses and innovative research, with the support of community financial resources and with the sandbox mechanism to experiment more easily.

An incredibly complex challenge with implications not only for our future model of society but also for geopolitics, but precisely for this reason a commitment from which Europe cannot escape.