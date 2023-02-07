Bungie shared another deep dive into the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. This new trailer mainly revolves around the new ability subclass known as Strand, and shows off the new kit.

As Osiris says in the trailer,“The Strand flows through you as it flows through everything”you can see this clearly as Broodweaver Warlocks, Threadrunner Hunters, and Berserker Titans all use devastating new attacks and fluid movement to overcome the challenges of Neptune’s Neomuna city.

As we’ve seen, the subclass equips Guardians with bolas, slingshots, wave attacks, and more, all designed to create an ability set that thrives on displacing enemies and aerial combat.

Check out the Strand in detail below, and be sure to try out the new feature for yourself when Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 28, 2023.