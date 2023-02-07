Home Technology An in-depth look at Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Strand subclass – Destiny 2: Lightfall
Technology

An in-depth look at Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Strand subclass – Destiny 2: Lightfall

by admin
An in-depth look at Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Strand subclass – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie shared another deep dive into the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. This new trailer mainly revolves around the new ability subclass known as Strand, and shows off the new kit.

As Osiris says in the trailer,“The Strand flows through you as it flows through everything”you can see this clearly as Broodweaver Warlocks, Threadrunner Hunters, and Berserker Titans all use devastating new attacks and fluid movement to overcome the challenges of Neptune’s Neomuna city.

As we’ve seen, the subclass equips Guardians with bolas, slingshots, wave attacks, and more, all designed to create an ability set that thrives on displacing enemies and aerial combat.

Check out the Strand in detail below, and be sure to try out the new feature for yourself when Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 28, 2023.

Destiny 2: LightfallDestiny 2: Lightfall
See also  A bug in tvOS 16.1 makes half the capacity of the 128GB version of the third-generation Apple TV 4K unusable - Page 1 - Digital Video Forum

You may also like

Microsoft’s revenge: ChatGPT arrives on Bing

Apex Legends won’t have new characters next season

Microsoft launches the challenge to Google: new Bing...

Instagram Notes arrive in Italy: what they are...

The new season of “Apex Legends” “Carnival” is...

Safer Internet Day: the initiatives of Microsoft, Huawei,...

NC releases the film “PUZZUP: AMITOI” for the...

Here is OnePlus 11, the smartphone with the...

One set of ink can print up to...

Safer Internet Day: the initiatives of Microsoft, Huawei,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy