An innovative answer to the shortage of skilled workers

Digitization not only changes the way we work, but also how we learn – and New Work and New Learning often even go hand in hand.

In times of rapid technological change, many industries are faced with an increasing shortage of skilled workers. In the search for solutions to this challenge, more and more companies are discovering New Work for themselves. In essence, it is about people and their needs coming to the fore. In a way, work becomes a means of self-realization for people.

Closely related to this is the concept of lifelong learning. Nowadays, a modern company is expected to either proactively offer its employees further training, or at least give them the necessary freedom to continue their education. This is exactly where New Learning comes into play.

But what exactly is meant by this term?

New Learning, translated as “new learning”, is an answer to the dynamic changes that digitization and technologization bring with them. In contrast to traditional learning models, which mainly focus on the acquisition and reproduction of knowledge, New Learning focuses on self-directed and individual learning.

With the support of digital technologies, this learning can take place anytime and anywhere – and that is what makes learning a lifelong process.

Possible applications of New Learning

The opportunities offered by New Learning are far-reaching and diverse. With the support of digital technologies, different formats and methods can be used to create a tailor-made, flexible and individual learning environment:

Online Courses: These represent the most well-known aspect of New Learning. Online platforms offer a wide range of courses on a wide variety of topics. These courses can be accessed anytime, anywhere, giving learners tremendous flexibility.

Webinars: Webinars are online seminars, often held in real time. They enable a direct exchange between the participants and the lecturers, which makes the learning process more interactive and personal.

Learning Apps: Apps like Duolingo, Babbel or Quizlet use playful elements to make the learning process more entertaining and effective. These apps can be used at any time, for example while driving to work or during the lunch break.

Virtual classrooms: Technologies such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams make it possible to move classrooms into the virtual world. This allows learners to attend courses and seminars from home or from any location with internet access.

E-Books: Digital books are easier to update and distribute than traditional printed books. In addition, they often offer interactive elements such as hyperlinks or multimedia content that can enrich learning.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs): MOOCs are online courses open to an unlimited number of participants. Platforms such as edX or Coursera offer MOOCs on a variety of topics, enabling learners around the world to learn from renowned lecturers.

These different formats allow learners to adapt their learning to their individual needs, interests and life circumstances. At the same time, they open up access to knowledge and education that traditionally might have remained closed, and thus contribute to the democratization of education.

New Learning and the Skills Shortage

In view of the shortage of skilled workers, New Learning opens up a wealth of opportunities. The flexible nature of this learning approach creates new paths and opportunities for education and training.

Part-time qualification: One of the great strengths of New Learning is its flexibility. It enables professionals to expand and update their skills without having to leave their jobs. With the help of online courses or webinars, for example, they can learn new skills or deepen their specialist knowledge – at their own pace and at times that fit into their everyday work. This is particularly important in industries where there is an acute shortage of skilled workers and where it is crucial that existing employees are not absent for long periods of time.

Increasing the attractiveness of shortage occupations: With the help of innovative learning methods and technologies, New Learning can make learning more exciting and engaging. For example, simulations or virtual reality technologies could be used to create realistic scenarios where learners can gain hands-on experience. This could motivate more people to opt for training in a shortage occupation.

Promote lifelong learning: New Learning underlines the importance of lifelong learning. In a constantly changing world of work, constant training and adaptability have become key factors. The flexibility and accessibility of New Learning can motivate employees to continuously learn new skills and refresh existing knowledge. This can not only help to combat skills shortages, but also to ensure the workforce’s longer-term employability.

Overall, New Learning can play a crucial role in overcoming the skills shortage. By providing flexible and engaging learning opportunities, it can help keep the skills and competencies of the workforce up to date, increase the attractiveness of shortage occupations and promote the principles of lifelong learning.

