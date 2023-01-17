Last January 9, one day after the attempted coup in Brazil by the Bolsonariststhe Brazilian government created an email – [email protected] – to receive information about all those people who stormed government buildings in Brasilia. “Any clue is welcome,” the Brazilian justice ministry said.

The response to this appeal has been amazing. On Instagram a page called “Contragolpe Brasil” – a play on words that refers to who is “against the coup in Brazil” and the “backlash” experienced by the country – is collecting the faces of all the Bolsonarists that appear in the amateur videos shot last January 8, the day of theattack on democracy in Brazil.

This “collaborative profile” – so we read in the presentation of the page – attracted around 1.1 million followers in less than 24 hours. And he has already helped identify numerous Bolsonarists, complete with name, surname and place of residence.





(reuters)

Each post includes several photos or frames from home videos. Again, the images are accompanied by an appeal: “Do you have any information on this person who participated in the anti-democratic acts in Brasilia? Report it to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security by e-mail to this address: [email protected]”.

It is not the first time that the web has set itself in motion to contribute to surveys of this type. Exactly two years ago, following the assault on the US Congress by Donald Trump supportersa site called “Faces of the riot” was born, that is to say “The faces of the revolt”, which collected the faces of those who set fire to Capitol Hill. In that case, many of the photos and amateur videos used to identify people were downloaded from To speaksocial network loved by conservatives, conspiracists and activists of theAmerican far right.

The case Trump’s suspension from Facebook has expired. What happens now? by Pier Luigi Pisa

09 January 2023



The author of that site had told Wired Usa that he used “a simple open source machine learning and facial recognition software to detect, extract and deduplicate each face that appeared in the 827 videos published on Parler on January 6, 2021”.





(reuters)



In Brazil, the Instagram page “Contragolpe Brasil” claims to have contributed, thanks to its identification by users, to the arrest of a woman who would be among the organizers of the revolt: Ana Priscila Azevedo.

The assault on the palaces of power in Brasilia by supporters of former President Bolsonaro, would have been organized on social media. On Twitter, Telegram and TikTok. These would be the channels most used by protesters to organize themselves. Brazilian analysts have no doubts about this. An analysis by Rest of the world, an authoritative observatory of trends in the digital world, highlighted how in the second half of last year 40 of the most important Twitter accounts close to Jair Bolsonaro’s right have multiplied their followers exponentially.

The case So social networks have helped to unleash the unrest in Brazil by Archangel Rociola

09 January 2023



But right on Twitter, now, all rioters are hunted down. L’hashtag #backlashbrasilfollowing the success of the homonymous Instagram page, accompanies photos and videos shot inside and outside the government buildings of Brasilia. And the same happens on TikTok.

But this hunt for the guilty it’s not risk-free. Beyond the problems related to privacy, it is not always possible to be certain of the crimes committed by the people portrayed in the photos or videos of last January 8th. How can you be sure, for example, that one of the persons reported was not protesting peacefully, before others cause the riots and raid government buildings?