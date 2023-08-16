An Italian group has (legally) hacked a US satellite

A group of ethical Italian hackers managed to hack a US satellite. He did it legally, without harming anyone, winning a cybersecurity award wanted by the US government. The group is called Mhackeroni. Very Italian name. a play on words between “hacker” and the well-known pasta shape.

They, a team made up of researchers and students from the universities of Milan, Turin, Rome, Padua, Venice, Genoa, Pisa, Parma and Perugia, managed to penetrate the security systems and took control of the satellite while it was active orbiting in space.

Mhackeroni, the excellent team of Italian universities

Mhackeroni has been an active team since 2018. So far they have managed to reach the finals of the Def Con (the name of the competition held in Las Vegas) Hack-A-Sat event four times.

But this year they went all the way, winning the $50,000 prize offered by the Space Force and the Air Force of the United States, the departments responsible for space defense and the air force of the country, which organized the competition. The Italian team surpassed the finalists from Poland and Switzerland.

The group shared the moments of their victory and the award ceremony on social channels. Together with them were the challengers, called to the United States by the American government, which financed everything to test the internal security systems and discover any bugs that could be exploited by hostile computer scientists. The satellite that the team has taken control of is called “Moonlighter”.

The American satellite hacked by the Italian group. And the photo from Space

It is a 3U CubeSat (composed of three units), built by Aerospace Corporation in collaboration with the Space Force. It was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station on June 5, and from there it was deployed to low Earth orbit on July 6.

Mhackeroni triumphed over five finalist teams. They were the first to breach Moonlighter’s security and even took a picture from the satellite. It was an integral part of the challenge, perhaps the hardest part: forcing the satellite to take a picture of the Earth of their choice and download it to an earth station.

