An object 10 million times brighter than the Sun is defying physics

Let’s be clear: there are so many strange things in our universe and one piece of news is not enough to classify them all. However, recently insiders have identified ultraluminous X-ray (ULX) sources that appear to emit approx 10 million times more energy than our Sun. And there’s a problem.

Such an amount of energy it breaks a physical law known as the Eddington limit, which determines – in a nutshell – how bright an object of a given size can be. If anything were to exceed the Eddington limit, scientists say it would simply explode to smithereens.

Despite this, ULX”they routinely exceed this limit 100 to 500 times, leaving scientists baffled“, according to a NASA statement. One such recently examined, called M82 X-2was the subject of a recent study. Previous theories suggested that the extreme brightness could be some sort of optical illusion, but that’s not the case.

M82 X-2 is not a black hole as scientists thought, but a neutron star. The latter, according to new findings, consumes about 1.5 earths of material each year from a nearby star. When this amount of matter hits the surface of the celestial body it is enough to produce extraordinary luminosity.

“The observations allowed us to see the effects of these incredibly strong magnetic fields that we could never reproduce on Earth with current technology“says the study’s lead author Matteo Bachetti, astrophysicist of the Astronomical Observatory of Cagliari. “That’s the beauty of astronomy…we can’t really set up experiments to get quick answers; we have to wait for the universe to show us its secrets.“