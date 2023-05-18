An online trade formed by 71 billion

A channel for business growth and an opportunity forinternationalization of Made in Italy productions. Online commerce leverages investments in technology and the digitization process to promote the economic development of our entrepreneurial fabric and of the Italian system as a whole. The data demonstrates this: the network of e-commerce and digital retail value in the Peninsula is in fact worth almost 71 billion euros, and among the economic activities it is the one that has contributed the most – for a share of 40.6% – to private sector revenue growth between 2016 and 2020.

A photograph taken from a study conducted by NetcommItalian digital trade consortium, in collaboration with The European House – Ambrosetti, and which shows the positive trend of the activities of the supply chain: turnover in 2021 recorded an increase of 4.4% compared to 2020, when it stopped at 68 billion euros. An engine that also makes the rest of the economy run: for every 100 euros invested in the sector, a further 148 are generated in other sectors. And that shakes the job market: the network has 380,000 employees, +70% compared to 2016, and helps to create new jobs. In fact, for every 100 work units generated directly by digital commerce activities, another 141 are activated.ecommerce it can no longer be defined as a simple trend, he commented Roberto Liscia, president of Netcomm: “The digital commerce value network is much more: we are talking about a concrete and tangible supply chain that makes our economy grow more than all the other 98 economic activities taken into consideration (in the study, ed.) and which concerns 723 thousand companies”.

From logistics to marketplaceup to integrated services, the sector is divided into various areas, which represent an economic lever for the entire country: businesses, large and small, work throughout the country creating wealth, even if more than half of the turnover comes from the area of ​​the Nord-Ovest (51.1%), with the strong contribution of Lombardy (30.2 billion in 2020). In other words, a driving force with great potential, especially if the extended supply chain is strengthened: for this reason, the Netcomm experts propose to allocate part of the funds Pnrr to technological investments by companies in the commerce industry, and to provide financing for companies for the training of new resources to be hired, thus also contributing to bridging the digital skills gap that we discount at European level. Furthermore, to support digital export, they suggest making agreements with the main international B2C and B2B marketplaces and e-tailers to enhance the products of the Made in Italyalso simplifying customs formalities.

According to the survey, for our companies the road to growth passes through new investments in online sales: on the one hand, focusing on digital marketing; on the other, improving the user experience. There is room for growth, and it is clear if one compares the Italian market with that of other European economies. The pandemic, health restrictions and store closures have favored the spread of digital purchasing channels, but in 2021 the penetration rate of e-commerce compared to the total population was 59% in Italialower than other countries of the continent: we are in fifth place after Spain, France, United Kingdom e Germania. To say it are the data contained in a survey of Netcomm e Statesman. The study also points out that the peninsula is fourth in Europe for the number of digital consumers with 35.6 million users: off the podium occupied by Germania (64.6 million), United Kingdom (55.2 million) e France (48.5 million).