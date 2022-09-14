Listen to the audio version of the article

Of the 150 start-ups that applied for the Italian 2022 edition, six were selected for the finals of the eighth edition of the eAwards, the Entrepreneurship Awards promoted by the NTT Data Foundation that are aimed at small businesses and start-ups engaged in projects innovative products capable of improving the quality of life or solving environmental problems thanks to the use of technology.

MgShell, a med-tech start-up that is developing a solution in the ophthalmic field that consists of a drug-releasing device capable of drastically reducing injections for patients, won the prize awarded by the jury gathered at the NTT headquarters in Milan. of age-related macular degeneration (Dms), a chronic and degenerative disease of the central retina.

MgShell’s goal is to revolutionize the treatment of this disease – the leading cause of vision loss among people over 50 in developed countries – and, thanks to the reduction in hospital visits and the number of injections, to cut costs. for the healthcare system and minimize the impact on patients.

The main features and advantages of the proposed technology are linked to its biodegradability, biocompatibility and autonomous operation with preset drug release thanks to magnesium, the biomaterial of which the small device is made, which has the unique characteristic of being able to be degraded by biological fluids.

With the victory, MgShell won the € 10 thousand prize and a pass for the final of the Global Awards scheduled in Madrid from 24 to 26 October, during NTT Data’s Talent Week. Fifteen startups will compete in the Spanish capital, the winners of the national competitions of the countries involved, who will compete to win the title of best project globally, a recognition that brings with it another 60 thousand euros and an exclusive acceleration program aimed at transforming their own proposed in a concrete solution.