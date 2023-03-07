Home Technology An Xbox Series S toaster may be on the way – Sina Hong Kong
Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

While neither Microsoft nor Xbox has officially announced the matter, a new rumor has begun to circulate that suggests an Xbox Series S toaster is on the way.

As user Gyo Jvbfr pointed out on Twitter, the tweet got a listing from the French retailer and even included an image showing what the product might look like and the various features it might offer.

https://twitter.com/GyoJvfr/status/1631700574625202177

We’re told it will be a two-piece device, offer six browning settings, have an anti-jam mechanism, and non-slip feet, will have a removable crumb tray, and will offer three unique modes, defrosting, Bagels and cancellations.

No price or release date was mentioned, and since this is a rumor, we’ll just have to wait until Microsoft or Xbox confirm or shut down those rumors to hear more. Either way, it would be a really cool addition to pair with the Xbox Series X mini fridge.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

