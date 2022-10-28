Astrophysicists have observed puzzling behavior when analyzing some star clusters that seem to run counter to our understanding of cosmic-scale gravity and even more in line with a modified Newtonian theory of gravity: a theory that rules out dark matter.

An open star cluster is a group of hundreds to thousands of stars born in a short period of time in a giant molecular cloud. At present, more than 1,100 open star clusters have been found in the Milky Way. They orbit the center of the Milky Way, and the stars are only maintained by weak gravity. In most cases, open clusters can only survive for a few hundred million years before disintegrating, and the process is prone to losing stars, which bifurcate and accumulate into 2 “tails”, one of which is pulled behind the cluster and the other is like a pioneer take the lead.

According to Newton’s law of gravity, it is “accidental” which tail these stars appear in during the loss process, so the two tails usually contain about the same number of stars. However, in the analysis of the team from the University of Bonn in Germany, it was found that the number of stars in the front tail of an open cluster is always significantly more than that in the rear tail.

In the past, it has been difficult for astronomers to determine which of the millions of stars in the vicinity of a cluster belong to the tail of a cluster, because this must confirm the speed, direction and age of all objects. But a team led by Pavel Kroupa of the Helmholtz Institute for Radiation and Nuclear Physics at the University of Bonn developed a new method to accurately count the stars in the tail of a cluster, surveying five open clusters, and the analysis showed that it contradicted current theories.

Conversely, Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) states that stars can leave a star cluster through 2 different “gates”, one leading to the rear and the other to the front, however the former is much narrower than the latter, so the star It is unlikely that it would go into the rear tail through it, and the team would then calculate the expected stellar distribution based on the MOND theory, and the simulations were in good agreement with the observations.

If the MOND theory holds up, its implications could shake astrophysics—the theory says that dark matter doesn’t exist. However, MOND theory is still marginal and has not been widely accepted by the scientific community. Researchers are trying to simulate in other ways, hoping to find more evidence for or against MOND in the future.

The new paper is published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

(The first picture is Professor Pavel Kroupa, source: University of Bonn)

