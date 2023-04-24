Analysis of the Einstein ring reveals that wavelike dark matter behaves more like waves than particles | TechNews Technology New Report

Dark matter is one of astronomy’s greatest mysteries, currently dominated by massive weakly interacting particles and axions, which are predicted to behave like waves. Recently, astronomers have studied the reason for the brightness fluctuation of the Einstein ring produced by the gravitational lensing effect of distant quasars, and found that the wave-like dark matter can cause this observation.

Dark matter is so named because it is invisible. We know that dark matter exists because its gravitational effects can be observed on large-scale structures, such as the motion of galaxies and the distortion of surrounding light. Obviously, there is more local matter than we can see.

There are currently several leading candidates for dark matter, one called Weakly Interacting Massive Particles (WIMPs), which have mass and behave like discrete particles that don’t interact with ordinary matter. Another candidate is the axion, which is much smaller than a WIMP and behaves more like a wave than a particle due to quantum interference.

It is generally difficult to distinguish between the two possible dark matter forms, but now the bending of light around gravitational lensing provides clues.

When a distant light source passes by a massive object (galaxy, star cluster, etc.), the light will be “bent” by the latter’s gravitational field. From our perspective, the bent light will form a nearly perfect ring around the object, making us See things that might otherwise be invisible, and the Einstein Ring (Einstein Ring) is the product of light being distorted by the gravitational field. Studying how the ring is distorted, astronomers can analyze the properties of the dark matter halo surrounding the gravitational field.

The Alfred Amruth team of the University of Hong Kong studied several systems related to gravitational lensing, and paid special attention to the quasar named HS 0810+2554, trying to understand the reason for the brightness fluctuation of distant light sources passing through the gravitational field ahead.

The researchers found that the WIMP model is difficult to reproduce the brightness fluctuations of background quasars, but the axion model results found that the edges of the Einstein ring are more chaotic and can reproduce the brightness fluctuations of HS 0180+2554 quasars, indicating that axions are more likely to be dark matter Candidate.

While the study does not end the debate over the true identity of dark matter, it does open another avenue for testing and experimentation. Future gravitational lensing observations may focus on detecting the wave-like nature of axions and attempting to measure their mass.

The new paper was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

(First image source: NASA)