Analysis: Samsung’s wearable device IP is more than Apple’s in the world

Although Apple’s Apple Watch has become almost synonymous with smart watches, data shows that the wearable technology owned by Samsung ElectronicspatentThe number is still the largest in the world, more than Apple.

According to The Pulse, the English-language media of the Korean Daily Economic News, the patent asset index (PAI) of global patent analyst LexisNexis shows that Samsung holds the first place among the 30 most innovative companies in the world in terms of the number of wearable device intellectual property (IP). Based on PAI, an indicator for assessing global technological strength and patent influence, LexisNexis singles out wearable devices, machine learning and autonomous driving as the three latest technologies that global companies have intensively invested in and developed over the past decade.

Among the 30 most innovative companies in the world in these three core technologies, two companies from South Korea, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics (LGE), entered the list. Alphabet and Intel in the U.S., Huawei in mainland China, and Sony and Panasonic in Japan topped all three categories.

In the wearable device category, Samsung has the largest number of patents, far better than the fifth place in 2012, squeezing out Alphabet, Sony, Microsoft and Apple, mainly because of the acquisition of a large number of virtual reality (AR), headsets in 2016 Harman International, which owns patents on technologies such as displays and optical/music recognition. This category includes electronic devices such as smart watches, in-body sensors, video goggles, and virtual reality (AR).

