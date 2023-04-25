Analyst: Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition ‘will be done on time’ – Gamereactor

There’s been a lot of chatter about whether Microsoft should be allowed to buy Activision Blizzard, mostly because Sony has done everything in its power to try to block the deal. But on Wednesday, the UK CMA is expected to give an opinion, and according to analysts at investment firm Wedbush, it will pass:

“We would like the CMA to approve this deal in exchange for Microsoft’s commitment to certain behavioral remedies for managing its practices around cloud gaming.

After British authorities approve the takeover, the EU will do the same, and finally the US. According to the same analyst, that means the deal will close within the time frame Microsoft set for itself when it announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard last January. Wedbush wrote:

“Once the UK and EU approve the deal, we expect the FTC to follow suit. We remain confident that the deal will be completed on time for Microsoft’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

What do you think, will Sony try to block this deal or will it go ahead as planned?

Thanks to Active Investors