The news of Apple’s launch of the mini LED 27-inch display has been circulating for a while. Previously, display analyst Ross Young said that it would be launched in June 2022, and then it was changed to October, and the first in 2023. season launched. However, his latest news is that there is currently no timetable for Apple to launch a new display, which means that the launch date of this display has been postponed.

Ross Young said that at this stage, there is no timetable for Apple to launch a new display, which means that the release of this mini LED 27-inch display has been postponed again. In terms of specifications, the product is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports ProMotion. It may be positioned as the successor of Studio Display, or between Studio Display and the higher-end Pro Display XDR. The current Studio Display is equipped with 5K resolution. From US$1,599 (approximately HK$12,553).

Source: MacRumors

