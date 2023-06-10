Analysts predict that “Grand Theft Auto 6” will hit a sales revenue of 1 billion US dollars in the first week of its release, but compared with the performance of the previous release, it is a conservative estimate-computer king Ada

The open world game sequel “Grand Theft Auto 5” created by Rockstar Games has achieved extremely high sales results since it officially landed on the PS3 and Xbox 360 platforms in 2013, and now, nearly 10 years after its launch, This work has not only successively appeared on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, but its cumulative global sales have officially reached 180 million sets, making it the second best-selling game in history after “Minecraft” game. Even so, the development team has not disclosed any information related to the authentic sequel “Grand Theft Auto 6” except for simply confirming that a new work in the “Grand Theft Auto” series is under development. Yes, when this sequel comes out, it will definitely rock the game sales charts around the world again.

In the eyes of players, Rockstar Games has always been the highest level of quality assurance. However, considering the extremely high expectations of the players, almost all of the game works of this studio in recent years have experienced a rather long development schedule, coupled with extremely high costs and personnel resources. After launching “Grand Theft Auto 5” 10 years ago, this studio has not brought any orthodox new work to the players except for the release of “Blood Killing 2” in 2018. The anticipation for “Grand Theft Auto 6” has already accumulated to an indescribable level. But so far, players have only seen partial development footage of the new title in one major leak.

However, Take-Two Interactive Entertainment, the parent company of Rockstar Games, predicted at a financial meeting not long ago that the company’s earnings will grow sharply in the next fiscal year, that is, between April 2024 and March 2025. This makes many players think that Take-Two is implying that “Grand Theft Auto 6” is likely to be launched in that range. And now, industry analysts are starting to predict what an amazing sales performance it will be if this sequel, which has made players look forward to it, is really launched.

According to a report on the TweakTown website, analyst Joost van Dreunen predicted in a recent column report that “Grand Theft Auto 6” is likely to achieve sales of 25 million sets in its closing week, bringing the Rockstar Games team up to Sales proceeds of more than $1 billion. Although this is indeed a pretty amazing result, compared with the grand theft of “Grand Theft Auto 5” when it was released, this prediction is actually a little bit lower. After all, Grand Theft Auto V grossed $1 billion in sales in its first three days in 2013 alone. Therefore, Joost van Dreunen’s estimate of the market performance of “Grand Theft Auto 6” is not exaggerated at all, and even a bit conservative.

GTA V originally came out to PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, two months before the PS4 and Xbox One consoles launched. In November of the following year, the game was officially launched on PS4 and Xbox One, continuing its amazing sales. In April 2015, this game finally appeared on the PC platform. After that, various versions of the game Both continue to dominate the game sales charts. Unexpectedly, Rockstar Games will also launch the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of this long-launched work in 2022. As for when “Grand Theft Auto 6” will be officially released, it seems that fans can only continue to quietly wait for the official follow-up news.