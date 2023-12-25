Home » Anami launches StarryKnight SK30 V2 chassis with tool-free graphics card bracket and 4 ARGB fans preloaded | XFastest News
ENERMAX Unveils StarryKnight SK30 V2 Chassis for High-Performance PC Hardware

ENERMAX has recently introduced the new StarryKnight SK30 V2 chassis, a next-generation upgrade of its predecessor, designed to offer top-notch performance for the latest PC hardware while providing excellent scalability.

The new StarryKnight SK30 V2 features a mesh front panel with tempered glass on the side, a dust-free protection design, a tool-free graphics card bracket, and four 120mm SquA ADV ARGB pre-installed PWM fans with an attached RGB hub. With an overall size of 465 x 220 x 486 mm, the chassis supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboard specifications.

The front I/O panel includes one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface and two USB 3.2 Gen1 interfaces, as well as audio and microphone jacks. The case provides up to 2 3.5-inch hard drive bays or up to 4 2.5-inch hard drive bays, along with 7 PCI expansion slots, a CPU radiator height limit of 170mm, and a graphics card length limit of 405mm (excluding the radiator). It also allows for vertical installation of the graphics card and supports ATX power supply, with a wiring space on the back of 25mm.

In terms of cooling fan positions, the StarryKnight SK30 V2 can accommodate up to nine fans, including various combinations in the front, top, rear, and channel positions, as well as support for water cooling.

The StarryKnight SK30 V2 case is now available for purchase on Newegg and official stores in the United States, with a listed price of $99.99.

This announcement has garnered much attention from PC enthusiasts and gamers looking for a high-performance and scalable chassis for their latest hardware upgrades.

See also  The team behind “No Man’s Sky” is working on a new game, and Hello Games has announced a new open world adventure game, “Light No Fire”!

For more information and a detailed overview of the StarryKnight SK30 V2, watch the extended video reading on ENERMAX’s official website.

Source: ENERMAX

