The tried and tested technology that was already convincing in the RG351P is now coming onto the market in the new Gameboy design with a cool wood look. The components have already convinced us, the only question that remains is how well the new design feels in the hand.

Anbernic is arguably the uncrowned king of retro handhelds. The two retro consoles RG350/M and RG351P/M from Anbernic are among our most popular models. They combine very good performance at a comparatively low price. With the Anbernic RG351V should the triumphal march be continued and the layout of a well-known retro handheld should be taken up. For a price from 84,24€ on Geekbuying.com you get the consoles in the practical Game Boy design.

Same performance and emulations as the RG351P/351M models

Die The built-in hardware is identical to the models of the RG351P and RG351M handhelds that we have already tested. Only the optics are different here, of course, and the controls are different. With the RG351V, only one analog stick is available for gaming.

In the end, the second stick was only supported in a few games anyway. However, in more modern emulations such as Nintendo’s N64, it can now happen that one or the other key is not available enough. Otherwise, you could have mapped the right analog stick as an alternative.



(Left RG351V, Top Right RG351M, Bottom Right RG351P)

The control and condition itself is again implemented very well. Depending on the emulation, the analog stick can also be used for control. The inputs are implemented well and are comprehensible. Games like Street Fighter and co. can be controlled well. Merely the small shoulder buttons can only be reached suboptimal, as they have to be triggered with a long finger. In too many games you don’t need the shoulder buttons in double assignment anyway.

More than 20 supported systems

The Anbernic RG351V comes this time in the design of an adapted Game Boy. Adjustments mean that compared to the model, the RG351V is equipped with 4 shoulder buttons and 4 instead of 2 main buttons. The console is available in 3 color variants: black, white and wood look.

To the Support system belongs to PSP, PS1, NDS, N64, DC, OpenBor, CPS1, CPS2, FBA, NEOGEO, NEOGEOPOCKET, GBA, GBC, GB, SFC, FC, MD, SMS, GG, MSX, PCE, WSC. This corresponds exactly to what the two predecessors mentioned above also support. On these systems are those promised by the manufacturer 7000 games distributed on a separate Micro SD. This can also be used conveniently on the PC and delete games, exchange them or add new ones.

Are the games legal?

Everything stays the same here: the included games are pirate copies. If you have your own backup copies of your games, you can of course also use them on this device. All other? Shouldn’t really be doing this. However, hardly any manufacturer of the old consoles follows who plays or distributes these games, since in most cases there is no longer any financial interest because the consoles are no longer manufactured or the games are no longer available in free trade anyway (with the exception of Bid platforms and collectors).

Only Nintendo sees it a little differently and in the past has ensured that a number of websites with illegally downloadable ROMs/games have been closed.

Solid hardware in the well-known design

Like the other two models of the Anbernic RG351, the RG351V has one RK3326 Quad Core Processor with 1.5 GHz as the heart. He gets support from one Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 1 GB DDR3 RAM. The handheld has a powerful image 3.5 inch IPS Display with a resolution of 640 x 480 Pixel installed. Thanks to 2 MicroSD-Slots the console is able to use 2 memory cards with 256 GB each at the same time.

According to the manufacturer’s information 6 hours running time become of one 3900 mAh battery allows. An open source Linux system is used as the operating system. In addition to the console, the scope of delivery also includes a USB charging cable, two MicroSD cards and a user manual.



(The operating system is on the upper slot, the games on the lower micro SD card)

Again a very nice IPS display & good speakers

As usual, the manufacturer does not save on the display. It can still boast with a very good display and good viewing angles. Only the maximum brightness should be reworked for outdoor use.

Not much has changed in terms of acoustic playback. Good quality is still delivered here, sometimes at different volumes, depending on the selected system. Alternatively, you can use the 3.5 mm audio port for wired audio playback.



(Top viewing angle as usual)

Pretty good performance for the 8/16/32 bit emulation

Die Performance in games is identical to the two previous models. Here the only difference is the screen resolution as long as the respective emulated consoles support it at all. That would actually only be noticeable with Sega’s Dreamcast or Sony’s Playstation 1. The Playstation Portable emulation only accesses part of the display resolution.

Die Performance of the PSP emulation is between well playable and too lame. Those who play titles like Mega Man and Ridge Racer will be satisfied, but unfortunately it’s not enough for Castlevania. You don’t even have to think about God of War and Co. here. Dreamcast titles run quite well for the most part, but often have sound stutters or small stutters. Here, too, the performance differs depending on the selected game.



(PSP and Dreamcast games run good to solid depending on the game)

Nintendo DS is usually too lame when it comes to 3D titles like Mario Kart. However, 2D titles can run quite comfortably. However, only if only one screen is displayed. The performance is not sufficient when displaying both screens of the DS.



(Nintendo DS often does not run fast enough)

Everything else like PSX1, N64, SNES, NES, MegaDrive NeoGeo or lower consoles and Capcom’s arcade emulation CPS 1/2 run really well. There is nothing to complain about here. If a game previously stuttered on the original console, the emulation reflects it in the same way.



(The old consoles run flawlessly and are fun as ever)

Save & Load? No problem

Saving and loading the savegames didn’t cause any problems either. To get into the Retroarch or own emulation menu you press the thumbstick/analog stick together with the small, central ones, function key. There save I from, let or stop the emulation, to get back to the main menu.

Battery life is again somewhat dependent on what system I’m using and emulating. In any case, it is sufficient for a few hours, since the capacity of the battery has increased again somewhat. The advertised 6 hours can be quite realistic.

Conclusion: buy the Anbernic RG351V?

With a different design, the same performance, the 351V model may also appeal to one or the other potential buyer. For us, the Anbernic handhelds are still among the best emulation handhelds for less than €100. If a little more performance is delivered with the next generation, the PSP, Nintendo DS and Sega’s Dreamcast will run better, nothing should be left to be desired. Maybe an HDMI or Type-C video output for gaming on the TV at home would be nice to have..

